12 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Sri Lanka Faces Flash Floods Amid Fengal Cyclone

Sri Lanka is grappling with the aftermath of devastating flash floods caused by torrential rains from a slow-moving deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The deadly weather system has already claimed the lives of 12 people, with six of the victims being children who tragically drowned when the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away by floods.

According to Sri Lankan rescuers, the six children were in a tractor-trailer when it was engulfed by floodwaters in the eastern Ampara district. Two men who were driving the tractor remain missing. The powerful storm, which is moving toward Tamil Nadu, has triggered severe flooding across the island nation. The Sri Lanka Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reported that over 3,35,000 people have been displaced, fleeing their homes to seek shelter in safer areas.

Flood Damage and Displacement in Sri Lanka

The floods, worsened by the intense rainfall from the deep depression, have left widespread devastation in their wake. Nearly 100 homes have been completely destroyed, and approximately 1,700 more have been severely damaged, with some completely washed away by mudslides. The DMC is working to manage the sheltering of more than 3 lakh displaced people as they await further updates on the cyclone’s path.

Cyclone Path Update: IMD’s Forecast for Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has closely monitored the situation and predicts that the deep depression currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal could intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of November 29. The system, which has been moving slowly north-northeast at a rate of 3 km per hour, is expected to continue its path along the Sri Lankan coast for the next 12 hours before shifting north-northwestward. IMD anticipates that the depression will make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on the morning of November 30.

The storm, which is expected to carry winds of 50-60 km/h, could gust up to 70 km/h, making conditions dangerous for coastal areas.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tamil Nadu

IMD’s forecast for November 29 and 30 warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with some areas likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall. The southern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will also see heavy rain due to the cyclone’s effects. These regions are being urged to prepare for potential flooding, storm surges, and travel disruptions.

As Sri Lanka recovers from the devastating floods and prepares for potential additional rainfall, Tamil Nadu’s authorities are also stepping up preparations to minimize the damage caused by this powerful weather system.

