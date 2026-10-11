LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > 12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

As Trump weighs possible US involvement, will Washington join Saudi strikes against Houthi rebels?

At least 12 people, including an American citizen, were killed and over 300 injured in a missile attack on Riyadh airport. (Source:Reuters)
At least 12 people, including an American citizen, were killed and over 300 injured in a missile attack on Riyadh airport. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 08:18 IST

At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in a missile attack targeting an international airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the attack, raising fears of further escalation in the regional conflict.

Missile Hits King Khalid International Airport Complex

According to reports, a missile struck a complex at King Khalid International Airport housing Terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights, a regional official said. The Saudi statement confirmed that the fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one citizen each from Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan. More than 300 people were reported injured and were receiving treatment at several hospitals. The attack prompted renewed concerns about civilian safety and the security of critical infrastructure amid intensifying hostilities.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Weighs US Involvement in Saudi Strikes

S President Donald Trump said he was evaluating whether Washington should join Saudi strikes against the Houthi rebels, signalling the possibility of greater American involvement in the conflict. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that an American citizen had been killed in the attack. Condemning the incident in a social media post, Rubio said, “These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now.” The statements came as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis continued to rise, with the latest attack threatening to widen the confrontation.

Saudi-Houthi Conflict Intensifies

Saudi Arabia entered Yemen’s civil war in 2015, leading a military coalition in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the Houthis. A ceasefire in 2022 brought a period of relative calm, but tensions subsequently resurfaced. The Houthis reportedly resumed attacks in July, accusing Saudi forces of firing on Sanaa airport as a plane from Iran attempted to land. The renewed hostilities have also revived anger over the Saudi-led blockade, which has largely isolated areas under Houthi control. With casualties mounting in Riyadh and Washington considering its next move, the latest attack threatens to deepen an already volatile regional conflict.
Also Read: Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?
Tags: 12 Killed in RiyadhAmerican Killed in Riyadhdonald trumphome-hero-pos-2Houthi rebelsIran-backed HouthisOver 300 InjuredRiyadh Airport AttackRiyadh Missile AttackSaudi Arabia Airport AttackSaudi-Houthi ConflictUS Strikes on Houthis

RELATED News

Who Is Navi Pillay, And Why She Won 2026 Nobel Prize Over Donald Trump? 5 Facts About Her Indian Roots

19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?

‘Forced To Drink Urine, Eat Hair’: Indian Man Faces Life In Prison For Running Pedophilia Cult, Forced Minor Girls Into S*xual Acts; Inside Inhuman Details Revealed

15-Year-Old School Boy Picks Up Police Grenade During French Protest, Loses Hand In Explosion

British Airways London-Chicago Flight BA295 Declares Emergency: What Triggered The Sudden 28,000-Ft Drop Over Ireland?

LATEST NEWS

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah

She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls

After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

SA vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Matt Renshaw’s Marathon 190 Leads Australia’s Fightback In Durban

‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details As India And West Indies Brace For Another Run-Fest In Indore

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?
12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?
12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?
12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?
12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

QUICK LINKS