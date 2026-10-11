12 Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack, Including An American; Over 300 Injured — Will US Join Saudi War Against Houthis?

At least 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in a missile attack targeting an international airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the attack, raising fears of further escalation in the regional conflict.

Missile Hits King Khalid International Airport Complex

According to reports, a missile struck a complex at King Khalid International Airport housing Terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights, a regional official said. The Saudi statement confirmed that the fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one citizen each from Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan. More than 300 people were reported injured and were receiving treatment at several hospitals. The attack prompted renewed concerns about civilian safety and the security of critical infrastructure amid intensifying hostilities.

Trump Weighs US Involvement in Saudi Strikes

S President Donald Trump said he was evaluating whether Washington should join Saudi strikes against the Houthi rebels, signalling the possibility of greater American involvement in the conflict. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that an American citizen had been killed in the attack. Condemning the incident in a social media post, Rubio said, “These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now.” The statements came as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis continued to rise, with the latest attack threatening to widen the confrontation.

Saudi-Houthi Conflict Intensifies

Saudi Arabia entered Yemen’s civil war in 2015, leading a military coalition in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the Houthis. A ceasefire in 2022 brought a period of relative calm, but tensions subsequently resurfaced. The Houthis reportedly resumed attacks in July, accusing Saudi forces of firing on Sanaa airport as a plane from Iran attempted to land. The renewed hostilities have also revived anger over the Saudi-led blockade, which has largely isolated areas under Houthi control. With casualties mounting in Riyadh and Washington considering its next move, the latest attack threatens to deepen an already volatile regional conflict.

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