On December 30, 2006, Saddam Hussain was executed and Iraq's long-oppressed majority Shiites were finally relieved. After 12 years of his execution, the questions over Iraq dictator's final resting place still need to be answered. Different people claim different facts, but no one actually knows the truth behind where his body is actually lying.

Where Is Saddam? It has been 12 years since the man who ruled Iraq was executed, but the question is still waiting to be answered. On December 30, 2006, the country’s long-oppressed majority Shiites breathe a sigh of relief after Hussein, who ruled Iraq with an iron fist was hanged at dawn, symbolising the humiliation of Saddam’s fellow Sunnis. Following his execution, the then US President George W Bush personally authorised the immediate transfer of Hussein’s body on an American military helicopter. As per the orders, the body was to be transferred from Baghdad to the northern city of Tikrit, near Al-Ajwah.

However, the suspicion over Saddam Hussein’s final resting place still haunts the Iraqis, who faced oppression during his evil rule. The mausoleum of the executed dictator was built in his native village of Al-Awjah. It was built by Saddam himself and has been reduced to broken concrete after IS attacked Tikrit in 2015, leaving no trace of his remains. Is his body still in Al-Awjah or was it exhumed, and, if so, where to? These are some of the questions that are haunting the country years after the dictator’s death. Reports said that Sheikh Manaf Ali al-Nida, a leader of the Albu Nasser tribe to which Saddam’s clan belongs claims that they still have the letter that his family signed when they received the body. In the letter, there was an agreement that Saddam will be buried without delay.

Many believed that Saddam’s daughter Hala flew in on a private plane and whisked her father’s corpse away to Jordan. However, these claims have been denied by the longtime students of Saddam era. According to such students, Hala never came back to Iraq. The body could have been taken to a secret place and nobody knows who moved it and where to.

