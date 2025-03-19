13 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported From Assam Through Sutarkandi ICP Amid Crackdown On Illegal Immigration

In a decisive move against illegal immigration, Indian authorities deported 13 Bangladeshi nationals through the Sutarkandi Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Assam. The deportation, conducted in coordination with Bangladeshi officials, marks a significant step in strengthening border security and enforcing immigration laws.

The deported individuals have been identified as Abdul Hamid, Sabuj Hussain, Abul Hassan, Sanju, Md. Hussain, Hossain Sardar, Siam Ali, Nizam Uddin, Sopon Mia, Rifat Hossain Azad, Faruk Hossen, Md. Bappi Bepari, and Chandan Hussein Jewel. Authorities confirmed that these individuals were found residing in different parts of India without valid documents, leading to their repatriation.

Government’s Commitment to Border Security

Officials emphasized that the deportation followed all legal procedures, reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance policy against unauthorized infiltration. Law enforcement agencies worked closely with Bangladeshi authorities to facilitate the smooth transfer of these individuals back to their home country.

This move comes as part of India’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration, with authorities maintaining strict surveillance along the borders. Further investigations are underway to identify other undocumented migrants and take necessary legal action in compliance with the law.

Increasing Crackdown on Illegal Entry

The Assam government has been actively strengthening its border control measures to prevent unauthorized entry. Officials have reiterated their commitment to national security and warned that anyone found violating immigration laws will face strict action, including deportation.

With growing concerns over illegal migration, authorities continue to monitor cross-border movement and implement stringent measures to prevent unauthorized settlements.

