13 Indians Trapped At Ukraine Port Amid Missile, Drone Attacks: What Is Happening At Chornomorsk?

Fifteen sailors, including 13 Indians, are trapped in what the Forward Seamen’s Union of India called a “terrible and life-threatening situation” at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, where missile and drone attacks have been reported. The Black Sea port is currently a major concern for Indian seafarers, with the crew of Tanzania-flagged merchant vessel AMIR1 reportedly living under “constant fear of a direct hit at any moment”. The union has urged the authorities, shipowner, flag state and New Delhi to “immediately secure their safety and arrange prompt repatriation”, saying Indian seafarers must not be left as “sitting targets” in conflict zones.

Indian seafarers face growing Black Sea danger as attacks hit vessels

The latest alarm comes after several ships carrying Indians were struck in the region this month. On July 25, the MV AGN Ragnar was hit at Odesa port, with four Indians on board. Two are safe, while two remain missing. According to reports, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities and the families of the missing sailors.

“The search is underway for them and the Indian side is in touch with local authorities. We are also in touch with the families of the two missing Indian seafarers,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to help.”

On July 19, four Indians were killed and another critically injured when a cargo ship was attacked while leaving Odesa. Three days earlier, an Indian seafarer was killed when merchant vessel Omorfi was attacked in the Black Sea, reportedly while in Russian territorial waters. Five Indian seafarers have died so far in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MEA warns against taking high-risk assignments

As per reports, the Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians working or planning to work in the Black Sea region to “carefully assess the security risks before accepting such assignments”. Those taking jobs on vessels operating in conflict zones have been asked to check their vessel’s route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage and emergency response procedures.

India has also asked seafarers to report security incidents or suspicious activity through the DGCOMM Centre, the Directorate General of Shipping’s maritime communication, coordination and crisis response portal.

Jaiswal said India’s position is clear that commercial ships and civilian seafarers must not be targeted. “We have been very clear in articulating to both parties, and our partners and friends and to others also, that under no circumstances, commercial shipping or seafarers or civilians or civilian infrastructure must be attacked,” he said. “We have condemned those attacks which have happened in the Black Sea region.”

India tracks ships amid wider regional risks

India has the world’s second-largest seafarer community after the Philippines, accounting for 12.16% of the global maritime workforce, with more than 320,000 active professionals.

Jaiswal said six Indian vessels with 125 Indian seafarers are currently west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, alongside 41 Indians working on foreign-flagged ships there. The shipping ministry is monitoring the vessels, while Indian missions are coordinating with it to support the sailors.

India has also summoned senior diplomats of Russia and Ukraine over attacks on merchant vessels and has maintained that the Russia-Ukraine conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

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