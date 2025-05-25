Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know


A peaceful evening at Kate Campbell Park in Jackson, Tennessee, turned violent on Saturday night when gunshots rang out, leaving seven people injured.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the victims include both adults and juveniles.

Details of the Jackson Shooting Incident

The shooting occurred around 8:41 p.m., just northeast of downtown Jackson. Among the seven victims, one is in critical condition, two are reported to be in stable condition, and four have been treated and released.

Authorities stated that multiple calls were received reporting gunfire involving minors. Responding officers arrived to secure the scene and assist the injured. As of Sunday morning, investigators remained on site, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The Jackson Police Department has not identified any suspects or released a motive. Officers are urging community members to provide any relevant information or video footage to aid the investigation.

Six Injured in Separate Colorado Springs Shooting

Just hours after the Jackson incident, another shooting occurred in Colorado Springs, Colorado, injuring at least six individuals. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the violence broke out shortly after 11 p.m. in a neighbourhood northeast of downtown.

Initial investigations indicate the shooting stemmed from an argument between multiple people that quickly escalated. Four victims were transported by ambulance, while two others made their way to hospitals in private vehicles. At least one individual remains in critical condition.

Police Yet to Identify All Parties Involved in Colorado Springs

Authorities have not confirmed if all the involved parties in the Colorado Springs shooting have been identified. The investigation remains active, with police urging the public to come forward with any information.

Police departments in both Jackson and Colorado Springs are continuing their investigations. They are requesting community cooperation to help apprehend suspects and determine motives behind the shootings.

