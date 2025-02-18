Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
14 Deaths Reported Amid Winter Storms In Central and Eastern US

Severe winter storms have claimed at least 14 lives across the central and eastern United States, as heavy snowfall, strong winds, and freezing temperatures continue to wreak havoc, officials reported on Monday.

Severe winter storms have claimed at least 14 lives across the central and eastern United States, as heavy snowfall, strong winds, and freezing temperatures continue to wreak havoc, officials reported on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings of an advancing winter storm carrying Arctic air, with wind chills expected to plummet as low as -60°F (-51°C) in Montana and North Dakota.

Kentucky has been one of the hardest-hit states, with Governor Andy Beshear confirming that the death toll there had risen to 12. Many of the victims were trapped in their vehicles as floodwaters surged, including a mother and her child. Urging residents to stay off the roads, Beshear noted that more than 1,000 individuals had been rescued within the past 24 hours.

West Virginia has also recorded at least one fatality, Governor Patrick Morrisey announced, cautioning that additional flooding and potential missing persons were concerns. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Georgia, a man lost his life when a large tree fell on his home early Sunday, according to local fire officials.

The NWS advisory highlighted that the extreme cold will continue spreading south and east, impacting vast regions from the central plains to the Gulf Coast. Power outages have left thousands without electricity, with more than 50,000 customers still affected in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, according to poweroutage.us. While some services have been restored, authorities remain on high alert as the harsh conditions persist.

Filed under

14 Deaths US Winter Storm

