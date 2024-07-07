14 killed 9 Missing In Nepal After Rain Causing Flood And Landslide

The weather change has shown drastic result in the neighbouring country Nepal. The monsoon rains have caused floods and landslides leading to the death of 14 people across the country. Even Bangladesh has been impacted by the monsoon.

“Police are working with other agencies and locals to find the missing people,” Nepalese police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP. It is being told that those killed and missing are in multiple locations.

Every year, South Asia experiences significant mortality and destruction due to the monsoon rains, which last from June to September. However, in recent years, there have been more devastating floods and landslides.

The issue is being made worse, according to experts, by rising road building and climate change.

Since Thursday, there has been a lot of rain in some parts of Nepal, which has led the country in the Himalayas to issue a flash flood warning for many rivers.

Numerous districts in lowland areas bordering India have reported flooding.

14 individuals lost their lives in Nepal this month as a result of violent storms that caused flooding, lightning, and landslides.

Six people have died in the past 24 hours as a result of the flooding that has engulfed the northeastern Indian state of Assam, according to the state’s Disaster Management Authority on Sunday, taking the death toll to 58.

Floods in Bangladesh, a low-lying country downstream from India, have affected almost two million people, according to the disaster management organization.

A large portion of the nation consists of deltas formed by the Himalayan rivers Ganges and Brahmaputra, which flow through India before winding their way towards the sea.

Seventy to eighty percent of South Asia’s annual rainfall occurs during the summer monsoon.

Show Full Article