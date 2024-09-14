Home
14 Killed In Afghanistan In One Of The Deadliest Islamic State Attacks This Year

Islamic State militants have killed 14 people in a Shiite-majority area of central Afghanistan in one of the year’s deadliest attacks.

Islamic State militants have killed 14 people in a Shiite-majority area of central Afghanistan in one of the year’s deadliest attacks. The incident occurred on Thursday when the militants targeted a group of minority Hazaras traveling between the Ghor and Daikundi provinces. Six others were injured in the shooting.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack before the Taliban authorities in Kabul confirmed it. The group stated that their fighters used a machine gun and claimed a higher death toll than initially reported by the Taliban. Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the gunmen targeted people welcoming Afghan Shiites returning from visiting shrines in Iraq, and Iran has called for swift action against those responsible.

Ongoing Conflict and Mourning

The Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan has been a major rival to the Taliban, frequently attacking schools, hospitals, mosques, and Shiite communities over the past three years. In Daikundi province, mourners gathered around the bodies of the victims covered in colorful fabrics.

Community and Government Reactions

A relative of one of the victims, Reza Ali, criticized the government for failing to ensure security, expressing concern for the safety of families in the city and at schools. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack as a “barbaric action” and vowed to protect citizens and seek justice for the victims. The UN mission in Afghanistan offered condolences and called for an investigation into the attack.

Recent Violence and International Concern

This attack follows a series of violent incidents claimed by the Islamic State, including a suicide bombing in Kabul and a motorcycle explosion in Badakhshan province. Richard Bennett, a UN-appointed rights expert for Afghanistan, expressed alarm over the escalating violence, describing the killings of the Shiite Hazaras as potentially international crimes. The Hazaras, comprising about 9% of Afghanistan’s 40 million people, are mostly Shiite Muslims and face hostility from Sunni radical groups like the Islamic State.

