14-Year-Old Boy Couldn’t Accept Girl’s Rejection, Followed Her With a Knife and Attacked Her Outside UK Shop

A 14-year-old boy in the UK has been sentenced after attacking a girl with a knife inside a shop in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. According to police, the teenager had become obsessed with the girl after she rejected his advances. He had reportedly asked her out in December 2025, but she turned him down. The boy later tried to contact her through fake social media accounts, a court in Bristol was told.

According to the BBC report, the attack took place on March 15 when the teenager waited near a shop in Cirencester. Thereafter, he followed the girl inside while carrying a knife hidden in his jeans pocket.

CCTV Captured The Knife Attack Inside Shop

CCTV footage showed the teenager approaching the girl before pulling out the knife and grabbing her. He then stabbed her several times as she tried to escape through the shop. The shopkeeper intervened after seeing the attack. The staff member tried to pull the teenager away from the girl.

Then the boy attacked the shopkeeper from behind before pursuing the girl inside the store. Finally, she succeeded in escaping from him. She ran away to an adjacent property and raised an alarm. She had sustained injuries to her neck, face and hands in the form of cuts and lacerations. She also sustained bruises to her back.

Police Find Teenager With Knife

The police received a report of stabbing in Upper Churnside in Cirencester around 11.15 am and rushed to the spot. The teen escaped from the store after stabbing someone. He was quickly apprehended by the police, who were able to seize a knife from the pocket of his jeans. Later, he confessed to the charges of wounding with intent, GBH and carrying a bladed article.

Girl Describes Lasting Impact Of Attack

A statement from the girl was read out in court. She described the emotional impact of the attack and said she had struggled to sleep since the incident.

“I’m scared and nervous anywhere that I go. Even if someone puts their hand up next to me I flinch as I don’t know what they are about to do to me.”

She said she had nightmares and repeatedly relived the attack in her dreams.

“I’ve been having nightmares since; I relive the incident, but in these dreams it happens in different places.”

The girl also said she now needed to be dropped off at work because she did not want to be outside alone.

“I shouldn’t have to feel like this as a teenager in my own area,” she said.

Shopkeeper Praised For Helping Girl Escape

The detective who gave evidence before the court described the courageous behaviour of the shopkeeper during the whole incident. CCTV footage revealed the actions of the employee who ran toward the shop entrance and opened the door, thus allowing the girl to get out. The young man made his appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, September 21. He received a one-year referral order from Gloucester Crown Court.

Moreover, the judge also found it surprising that the teenager had been in custody for three months. Even though the offences were serious, the period seemed inconsistent with the youth court procedure.