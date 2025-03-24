Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
14-Year-Old With Criminal Family History Charged In Shooting of Newark Detective In New Jersey

The accused teen had only been in Newark for six months, having relocated from Georgia, where he was reportedly an athlete involved in high school basketball and football. However, sources revealed he already had a history of criminal activity, including multiple arrests for serious offenses such as robbery.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the tragic killing of Detective Joseph Azcona, a veteran officer who was gunned down earlier this month while working on an illegal firearms investigation. Authorities say the teen, whose identity has not been disclosed due to his age, comes from a family with deep ties to violent crime and drug trafficking in Newark.

Detective Azcona, a member of the Newark Police Intelligence Unit working alongside the FBI and ATF, was conducting surveillance near Carteret Street and Broadway when he was ambushed in a hail of bullets. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens confirmed that Azcona was shot before he even had the chance to exit his unmarked police vehicle.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Stephens. “A decorated officer was murdered in cold blood by a 14-year-old. We must ask ourselves how a child ended up in such a violent situation, armed and willing to fire at law enforcement.”

Teen Moved from Georgia, Already Had Criminal Record

The accused teen had only been in Newark for six months, having relocated from Georgia, where he was reportedly an athlete involved in high school basketball and football. However, sources revealed he already had a history of criminal activity, including multiple arrests for serious offenses such as robbery.

The suspect’s mother, Rabiyah Sorey, 43, has been a well-known figure in Newark’s drug trade for years, according to law enforcement sources. She was previously a member of the Bloods gang and was arrested in a 2010 drug raid. Since then, she has faced numerous charges for dealing cocaine, crack, and other narcotics.

Her twin sister, Hadiyah Sorey, 43, has also been implicated in running the family’s illegal enterprise. “She and her sister control the drug operations in the area,” said a source close to the investigation. “They’re the bosses of that neighborhood. That’s the environment the boy was raised in.”

Aunt’s Criminal Influence in Newark

Hadiyah Sorey, the suspect’s aunt, openly flaunted her control over the area in an interview with The New York Post, boasting that she earns up to $4,000 per day from drug sales. “I got the whole North behind me,” she said. “I do what I want.”

She also admitted that she had tried to prevent her nephew from moving to Newark. “I told her to leave him down there,” she said, referring to Georgia. “This is why I didn’t want him coming to Newark.”

Despite her criminal background, Hadiyah claimed she tries to keep area kids out of trouble—though seemingly only to avoid law enforcement interference. “You don’t want the cops here,” she said. “They’re bad for business.”

Family’s Criminal History

Authorities believe the teen’s exposure to a criminal environment from an early age played a significant role in his path to violence. “This is a really bad family,” a law enforcement source said. “They’ve all been arrested for weapons charges.”

The case has sparked concerns about the impact of generational crime and the growing presence of firearms among Newark’s youth.

Detective Azcona’s death has left a deep void in the law enforcement community, with officials vowing to seek justice. “This is a loss that will not go unanswered,” said Newark Police Director Fritz Frage. “We will ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

The suspect remains in custody as prosecutors determine whether he will be tried as an adult.

Filed under

Criminal Family History New Jersey Newark Detective

