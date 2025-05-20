‘14,000 Babies Could Die In 48 Hours’: UN Issues Dire Warning As Gaza Faces Aid Crisis

As Gaza’s humanitarian crisis deepens, the UN has warned that 14,000 babies could die within 48 hours without urgent aid. Top UN official Tom Fletcher sounded the alarm following an 11-week Israeli blockade, calling the current relief efforts a mere “drop in the ocean.”

The United Nations’ top humanitarian official has issued a stark warning, saying that 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within the next 48 hours if critical humanitarian aid does not reach them in time.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher highlighted the dire situation following Israel’s 11-week blockade of the territory. “There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them,” he said.

According to Fletcher, only five aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday—an amount he described as a “drop in the ocean”—and the aid had yet to reach the communities most in need.

“We Run All Sorts of Risks” to Deliver Baby Food

Fletcher detailed the immense challenges faced by aid workers attempting to deliver lifesaving supplies to mothers and children. “We run all sorts of risks trying to get that baby food through to those mothers who cannot feed their children right now because they’re malnourished,” he said.

Despite the dangers and difficulties, he said the UN hopes to dispatch another 100 trucks into Gaza today, specifically loaded with baby food and nutrition. “I want to save as many as these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours,” he said, calling for an urgent escalation in humanitarian support. “We need to flood the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid.”

International Condemnation of Israeli Actions in Gaza

Fletcher’s warning follows a joint statement released by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza. The statement, signed by UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian politician Mark Carney, warned of “concrete actions” if Israel does not change its current course and called for an end to restrictions on aid.

“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable,” the leaders stated. “Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate.”

The joint declaration further warned that Israel’s continued denial of aid is “unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law.”

Fletcher welcomed the statement, describing it as “robust words” and a necessary strengthening of the international stance.

Gaza Aid Workers Face Dangerous Obstacles

Despite the limited access and dangerous conditions, Fletcher expressed determination. “We get impeded at every point. But we’ll load those up with that baby food, and our people will run those risks,” he said.

Responding to Today host Anna Foster’s remark that the 14,000 figure was “extraordinary,” Fletcher agreed, calling it “utterly chilling.”

“But this is what we do, we keep going. It will be frustrating, we will be impeded and run huge risks. But I don’t see a better idea than getting that baby food in,” he said.

