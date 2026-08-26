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Home > World News > 15 Newborns Killed in Fire After AC Compressor Explodes at Pakistan Hospital

15 Newborns Killed in Fire After AC Compressor Explodes at Pakistan Hospital

The blaze killed at least 15 newborn infants out of the 16 present in the ward, with only one baby reported to have been rescued alive.

Emergency teams and fire services extinguished the inferno and conducted cooling operations. Photo: Canva
Emergency teams and fire services extinguished the inferno and conducted cooling operations. Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 10:53 IST

At least 15 newborn babies have died after a devastating fire broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. The tragedy unfolded in the hospital’s gynaecology ward, where 16 newborns were reportedly present. Only one infant was rescued alive, according to local reports.

Fire Breaks Out in Nursery

The blaze reportedly erupted at around 7 am inside the nursery. Rescue officials and local media reports said the fire may have been triggered by a fault in the air-conditioning system, with some reports specifically citing an air-conditioner compressor explosion. Emergency teams rushed to the hospital, extinguished the flames and carried out cooling operations. The incident has sent shockwaves across Pakistan, particularly because the fire struck a ward housing highly vulnerable newborns. Authorities are expected to investigate the exact cause of the blaze and examine whether adequate fire-safety and emergency evacuation measures were in place.

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Previous Hospital Fire Raises Concern

The Islamabad tragedy also recalls a deadly hospital fire in Pakistan last year. In June 2024, a fire broke out in the paediatric ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital after a short circuit in the air-conditioning system. Initially, four newborns were reported dead, while dozens of children were evacuated. The reported death toll later rose to seven and subsequently to 11, with questions raised over emergency response and the condition of firefighting equipment.

Questions Over Hospital Safety

The latest disaster has once again put hospital fire safety, emergency preparedness and maintenance of electrical and air-conditioning systems under scrutiny. For families who entrust hospitals with their most vulnerable loved ones, the tragedy underscores the urgent need for stronger safety standards, regular inspections and rapid evacuation systems in critical-care and neonatal wards.

Also Read: Twins By Her Side, Duty On Her Shoulders: Assam Mother’s Census Video Wins Hearts

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15 Newborns Killed in Fire After AC Compressor Explodes at Pakistan Hospital
Tags: hospital fire safety PakistanHVAC short circuit hospital firenewborn deaths IslamabadPakistan hospital tragedyPakistan Institute of Medical SciencesPIMS gynaecology ward firePIMS Islamabad fire

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15 Newborns Killed in Fire After AC Compressor Explodes at Pakistan Hospital
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