In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl in China stabbed her father to death after a quarrel over her studies. The incident took place when the girl and her mother was being beaten up by her father as he was not satisfied with her daughter's academic performance. Speaking on the incident, the relatives of the victim said that she is a hardworking girl but her father who was a Maths teacher in a local school was never satisfied with her.

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl in China stabbed her father to death after a quarrel over her studies. The incident took place when the girl and her mother was being beaten up by her father as he was not satisfied with her daughter’s academic performance. According to reports, the girl has now been detained by the police. Going by local reports as mentioned by Thepaper.cn, the girl who was being thrashed by her father lost control of her emotions and attacked her father back and allegedly killed him.

Local reports suggest that the girl was a victim of domestic abuse for a very long time as her academic performance was not at par which could have satisfied his father. The tragedy took place when the girl and her father had an argument over her after school classes. The situation turned worse as the father started beating her daughter. He did not even spare his wife when she tried to intervene and try to save the daughter. The girl out of her emotions took a knife from the living room and attacked her father when he had pinned down her mother. The girl later stabbed her father on the chest.

Also Read: Bihar girl commits suicide for not doing well in CBSE Science exam

However, realising what actually happened there, the 15-year-old girl immedaitley called the ambulance and the police but sadly her father succemmed to injuries when hew was taken to the hospital. As per reports, at the time of the incident, girl’s grandmother and a 40-day-old baby brother. Speaking on the incident, the relatives of the victim said that she is a hardworking girl but her father who was a Maths teacher in a local school was never satisfied with her.

Also Read: Suspicious over sexual relationship with father, mother allegedly kills daughter in Mumbai

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App