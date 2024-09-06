15-Year-Old Hindu Boy Beaten to Death Inside Bangladesh Police Station Claims Minorities Group

A 15-year-old Hindu boy in Bangladesh was beaten and hacked to death by a mob inside a police station after being accused of making “objectionable comments” about Prophet Muhammad on social media. The brutal incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about the protection of minorities in the country.

Mob Lynching Inside Police Station Raises Alarm

The tragic incident occurred in Khulna City, Bangladesh, where a college student named Utsav Mandol was accused of blasphemy after allegedly posting comments on social media deemed offensive to Islam. The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) reported that Mandol was detained by police but was subsequently attacked and killed by a mob inside the police station, even as army personnel were present.

“A college student Utsav Mandol (a Hindu Youth) was hacked to death at Khulna City of Bangladesh by Islamists. Allegations against him was he posted statement that is considered blasphemy in social media. Without forensic evidence he was detained by police and the mob lunched him in the police station where Army personnel was also present,” said HRCBM in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

HRCBM Condemns Law Enforcement’s Inaction

The HRCBM, a human rights advocacy organization focused on protecting minorities in Bangladesh, condemned the lynching as a blatant failure of law enforcement to protect an individual in their custody. The organization criticized the authorities, stating that the crime occurred under the watch of the police and army personnel, who failed to intervene.

“This act of mob lynching violates norm of being human. Those who perpetrated this crime gone unpunished. The law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh can also be considered perpetrators in this case given that brutal crime happens on their watch. Now, some shameless Bangladeshi media also spreading disgusting statements that this crime didnot occur. I am sure Islamists and their coconspirators in law enforcement agencies will either forced disappear the family or spread lies and deceits about this lynching of Bangladeshi style,” the HRCBM added.

The statement reflects the ongoing frustration and fear among minority communities in Bangladesh, who often feel abandoned and vulnerable to mob violence.

Calls for Justice and Accountability

The HRCBM further questioned whether there would be any justice for the young victim and urged both the national and international communities to address the recurring violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

“Will there be Justice in Bangladesh? Will people of Bangladesh rise up to the dark forces and recognize right from wrong and talk about being human first? Will the international community remain mute spectators to these atrocities?” the organization asked, emphasizing the need for accountability and reform in the country’s law enforcement agencies.

Government Response and Denial of Religious Violence

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has faced criticism for its handling of the increasing violence against minority communities. Yunus, who serves as the chief adviser to the interim government, downplayed the concerns raised by India and other international observers, stating that the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has been “exaggerated” and is more politically motivated than communal.

Yunus told PTI that the attacks on Hindus and other minorities were part of a broader political conflict, as many perceive the Hindu community to be supporters of the recently ousted Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.

India’s Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh

The violent attack on Mandol has intensified scrutiny from neighboring India, where leaders have expressed deep concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. During his Independence Day speech on August 15, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue, emphasizing his hopes for a return to normalcy in Bangladesh.

“As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope the situation there becomes normal soon,” Modi said while speaking from the Red Fort, reflecting on the rising tensions following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This marks the second time in a week that Modi has publicly addressed the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting the urgency of the situation as reports of violence continue to emerge.

