15-Year-Old School Boy Picks Up Police Grenade During French Protest, Loses Hand In Explosion

A 15-year-old student reportedly lost a hand after picking up a police grenade during protests over classroom conditions in France. The incident took place in the northern town of Lens as demonstrations continued outside schools across the country, disrupting classes at hundreds of institutions. According to reports, the teenager was injured after allegedly picking up a sting-ball grenade fired by riot police. A police union source said the device exploded while it was in his hand, causing severe injuries.

Protests Disrupt Schools Across France

The protests have been taking place since last week, with students demanding better classroom conditions and greater resources for schools. While some students returned to their classrooms on Monday, others continued demonstrations outside their schools. The student movement began on September 17 at a high school in Créteil, a suburb southeast of Paris. It emerged in support of teachers who have been striking over staff shortages and a lack of resources.

Larger Demonstrations Expected

The protests are expected to intensify, with larger demonstrations planned for Tuesday. In central Paris, dozens of teenage students gathered outside a school, while some passing motorists honked their horns in support. At the same time, some students entered the school premises and attended their scheduled lessons, reflecting differing responses to the ongoing protests.

Political Pressure Builds Ahead of 2027 Election

The unrest comes as France approaches the 2027 presidential election, which will determine the successor to President Emmanuel Macron, who is constitutionally unable to seek a third consecutive term. The protests have placed renewed focus on staffing levels, resources and working conditions in French schools. Authorities are likely to face increasing pressure to address the concerns raised by students and teachers while managing demonstrations and maintaining public order. Further details about the teenager’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the grenade incident are expected as authorities investigate the incident.

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