15-Year-Old Sentenced To Life For Fatally Stabbing Teen In Birmingham

The other boy expressed shock and regret after the incident, claiming he had no idea his friend had a knife. He said he went along with the attacker out of fear.

A 15-year-old boy in the UK has received a life sentence for fatally stabbing 17-year-old Muhammad Hassam Ali in Birmingham city center. The youth, whose identity cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder and possessing a knife, resulting in a minimum sentence of 13 years.

Muhammad died in the hospital in January after being attacked in Victoria Square. Earlier that day, he and a friend had been followed by two masked boys. The second boy, also 15, was convicted of manslaughter and possession of a knife, receiving a five-year sentence in secure accommodation.

During the sentencing, Judge Mr. Justice Garnham expressed concern over the increasing violence linked to knife crime. He noted that Muhammad’s murder highlights the tragic consequences of carrying knives in public. The judge acknowledged the deep grief of Muhammad’s family, stating, “It is clear to me that he was a much-loved son and brother.”

In a statement, Muhammad’s family shared their heartbreak. They said, “We still can’t bear to think about how he died… The loss of Muhammad, or any child, is devastating.” They remembered him as a kind and friendly boy with aspirations of becoming an engineer.

Witnesses reported that Muhammad and his friend were enjoying a hot chocolate and chatting about cricket when the masked boys confronted them. The attackers had followed them from Grand Central Shopping Centre and questioned them about a previous incident involving their friend.

One of the boys pulled out a large knife during the altercation and stabbed Muhammad in the chest before fleeing. The attacker later claimed he only wanted to “scare” Muhammad and did not mean to cause serious harm. He explained that he carried a knife for protection after being attacked in the past.

Michael Ivers KC, representing the defendant, stated that the boy feels deep remorse and regularly prays for Muhammad and his family. “He truly regrets what happened,” Ivers said, emphasizing that if he could change the past, he would do so to lessen the impact on others affected by this tragedy.