Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

15-Year-Old Sentenced To Life For Fatally Stabbing Teen In Birmingham

The other boy expressed shock and regret after the incident, claiming he had no idea his friend had a knife. He said he went along with the attacker out of fear.

15-Year-Old Sentenced To Life For Fatally Stabbing Teen In Birmingham

A 15-year-old boy in the UK has received a life sentence for fatally stabbing 17-year-old Muhammad Hassam Ali in Birmingham city center. The youth, whose identity cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder and possessing a knife, resulting in a minimum sentence of 13 years.

Muhammad died in the hospital in January after being attacked in Victoria Square. Earlier that day, he and a friend had been followed by two masked boys. The second boy, also 15, was convicted of manslaughter and possession of a knife, receiving a five-year sentence in secure accommodation.

During the sentencing, Judge Mr. Justice Garnham expressed concern over the increasing violence linked to knife crime. He noted that Muhammad’s murder highlights the tragic consequences of carrying knives in public. The judge acknowledged the deep grief of Muhammad’s family, stating, “It is clear to me that he was a much-loved son and brother.”

In a statement, Muhammad’s family shared their heartbreak. They said, “We still can’t bear to think about how he died… The loss of Muhammad, or any child, is devastating.” They remembered him as a kind and friendly boy with aspirations of becoming an engineer.

Witnesses reported that Muhammad and his friend were enjoying a hot chocolate and chatting about cricket when the masked boys confronted them. The attackers had followed them from Grand Central Shopping Centre and questioned them about a previous incident involving their friend.

One of the boys pulled out a large knife during the altercation and stabbed Muhammad in the chest before fleeing. The attacker later claimed he only wanted to “scare” Muhammad and did not mean to cause serious harm. He explained that he carried a knife for protection after being attacked in the past.

The other boy expressed shock and regret after the incident, claiming he had no idea his friend had a knife. He said he went along with the attacker out of fear.

Michael Ivers KC, representing the defendant, stated that the boy feels deep remorse and regularly prays for Muhammad and his family. “He truly regrets what happened,” Ivers said, emphasizing that if he could change the past, he would do so to lessen the impact on others affected by this tragedy.

Filed under

Birmingham Muhammad Hassam Ali Victoria Square
Advertisement

Also Read

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp/Facebook Statuses To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2024: 30 Best Wishes, Greetings, And WhatsApp/Facebook Statuses To Share With Your...

India-China Disengagement Is A Welcome Move Says EAM Jaishankar

India-China Disengagement Is A Welcome Move Says EAM Jaishankar

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox