LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal hamas GOP Lucknow fire Infinix trump latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > 16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire

16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City while on her way to take a school exam, according to her family. The incident, which also injured three others, has renewed concerns over civilian casualties despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli attack
Israeli attack

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 05:16 IST

A 16-year-old girl died in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Monday (22 June) 2026 while she was on her way to her high school for an examination, her family said. Israeli military claims that the target was a Hamas militant but said there were reports that an “uninvolved person” was injured.

This occurred despite Israeli strikes in Gaza that began in October, despite a ceasefire agreement. The military has claimed that its operations are aimed at Hamas and other militants it sees as threats and has accused the group of violating the ceasefire but civilians have also been hit in the crossfire.

Raghad Hassan Ashour was on her way to take her 11th-grade test when the explosion occurred on a busy street in Gaza City’s Rimal district, Jameel Ashour, her relative, said.

You Might Be Interested In

After her body was recovered at Shifa Hospital, many Palestinians, including Ashour’s mother, gathered to grieve her death. Three more were wounded in the strikes in the same area, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. Video from the strike and its aftermath showed crowds gathered around two destroyed vehicles with rescue workers and there were bloodstains on the ground.

Ceasefire Fails to Halt Bloodshed in Gaza

Since the ceasefire was initiated, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, Gaza health ministry figures show. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was established, the ministry said. The conflict erupted when the Israeli army captured militants connected to Hamas in southern Israel on 7 October 2023, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken. Since then Israel’s response in Gaza has killed 73,018 Palestinians.

The health ministry has Hamas-run management and is manned by medical professionals who maintain detailed accounts that are trusted by United Nations agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish civilians from militants in its tally of deaths but says women and children account for roughly half of all casualties. The recent strike that took the life of a schoolgirl on the way to an exam highlights the human toll of this conflict despite a ceasefire.

Also Read: US-Iran Talks: Tehran Rejects JD Vance’s Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire
Tags: hamashome-hero-pos-3israelpalestine

RELATED News

Iran Rejects JD Vance's Claim On Foreign Nuclear Inspectors

Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party

US Coast Guard Helicopter Crash

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigned

LATEST NEWS

Rajnath Singh Visits Injured Victims At KGMU

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition To Debut Soon

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigned

Police Officer Killed in Montreal Shooting Near Jewish Community

John Bolton Slams US-Iran Deal

Has TMC Ousted Mamata Banerjee? Rebel MLAs Claim Control, Appoint Arup Roy As New Chairperson

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha

Bombay HC Slams Police After 'Missing' Accused Found Posing With Officers

Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan

16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire
16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire
16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire
16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed In Israeli Strike While Going To School Exam, Raising Concerns Over Failed Ceasefire

QUICK LINKS