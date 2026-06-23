A 16-year-old girl died in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Monday (22 June) 2026 while she was on her way to her high school for an examination, her family said. Israeli military claims that the target was a Hamas militant but said there were reports that an “uninvolved person” was injured.

This occurred despite Israeli strikes in Gaza that began in October, despite a ceasefire agreement. The military has claimed that its operations are aimed at Hamas and other militants it sees as threats and has accused the group of violating the ceasefire but civilians have also been hit in the crossfire.

Raghad Hassan Ashour was on her way to take her 11th-grade test when the explosion occurred on a busy street in Gaza City’s Rimal district, Jameel Ashour, her relative, said.

After her body was recovered at Shifa Hospital, many Palestinians, including Ashour’s mother, gathered to grieve her death. Three more were wounded in the strikes in the same area, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. Video from the strike and its aftermath showed crowds gathered around two destroyed vehicles with rescue workers and there were bloodstains on the ground.

Ceasefire Fails to Halt Bloodshed in Gaza

Since the ceasefire was initiated, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, Gaza health ministry figures show. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was established, the ministry said. The conflict erupted when the Israeli army captured militants connected to Hamas in southern Israel on 7 October 2023, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken. Since then Israel’s response in Gaza has killed 73,018 Palestinians.

The health ministry has Hamas-run management and is manned by medical professionals who maintain detailed accounts that are trusted by United Nations agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish civilians from militants in its tally of deaths but says women and children account for roughly half of all casualties. The recent strike that took the life of a schoolgirl on the way to an exam highlights the human toll of this conflict despite a ceasefire.

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