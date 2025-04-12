160 Earthquakes in 2 Hours Rattle Chile’s Laguna del Maule, Prompting Volcanic Monitoring

A flurry of 160 small quakes in just two hours has stirred unease beneath Chile’s Laguna del Maule volcanic field, one of South America’s most closely watched geothermal hotspots. While no eruption is imminent, signs of underground magma movement are keeping scientists on high alert.

The Laguna del Maule volcanic field in central Chile experienced 160 earthquakes within just two hours earlier this week. While the tremors were all low in magnitude, the intense seismic swarm has reignited concerns about the area’s volatile underground systems.

The activity served as a potent reminder of the volcano’s active status, even though no eruption is imminent. Laguna del Maule lies approximately 300 kilometres south of Chile’s capital and near the Argentine border. Spanning a vast 500 square kilometres, the complex is home to a network of volcanic domes, cones, lava flows, and around 130 vents.

No Immediate Threat, But Signs of Magma Movement

Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) has kept the alert level at green — indicating no immediate danger to the public — owing to the low magnitude of the tremors. Still, the sheer number of quakes in such a short span is drawing attention from scientists.

“These are signs that the volcano is active, it has magma, what’s inside is moving and this can lead to a moderate-sized event in the future,” said Ayaz Alam, a geologist and professor at the University of Santiago of Chile. However, he cautioned that it remains impossible to predict when or if an eruption might occur.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Alam also pointed out that volcanic quakes differ fundamentally from those caused by tectonic activity. “Volcanic seismic activity stems from the movement of magma, rather than the collision of tectonic plates,” he said.

Chile’s Laguna del Maule Authorities in Monitoring Mode

The Chilean disaster agency, Senapred, has reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring the situation. The agency is working in tandem with regional authorities to stay prepared in case the situation escalates.

Despite the swarm, the largest recorded tremor was only of 2.1 magnitude, reinforcing the current assessment that there is no immediate risk.

What makes Laguna del Maule particularly unique is its geological makeup. Unlike traditional volcanoes that erupt from a single cone, this volcanic field has dozens of eruptive centres scattered around a lake.

“This (volcanic) system is quite recent and therefore we expect there to be activity,” explained Daniel Diaz, a geophysicist and volcanologist at the University of Chile. “But it’s not concentrated in one structure or cone, but all around the zone surrounding the Laguna del Maule.”

Laguna del Maule Volcanoes

Though no immediate eruption is forecast, the underlying activity and unique structure of Laguna del Maule make it one of the most closely-watched volcanic systems in South America. Experts regard it as one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the Southern Andean volcanic belt. In Argentina, it ranks as the third most hazardous volcano.

Also Read: Magnitude 5.95 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Region, GFZ Reports