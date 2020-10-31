A search and rescue operation is underway in Izmir city after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit the Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of life and property. According to Turkey's media reports, as many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4 following the major earthquake in Izmir.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the loss of life and the damage from the earthquake in western Turkey. The United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, “The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea today.”

Dujarric said the UN chief expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery. Guterres also commended the local response efforts and reiterated the United Nations’ readiness to assist, Dujarric added.

A search and rescue operation is underway in Izmir city after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit the Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of life and property. As per Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the death toll stands at 17 so far, with 709 injured. According to Turkey’s media reports, as many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4 following the major earthquake in Izmir.

Earlier today, in a televised speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said search and rescue operations are continuing in the ruins of 17 buildings. This comes after an earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s western province of Izmir at around 1150 GMT at a depth of 16.54 km, and the epicentre was 17.26 km off the Seferihisar district.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s presidential office said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Turkish president spoke over the phone after the earthquake, which also affected Greece. “Erdogan and Mitsotakis exchanged wishes for a speedy recovery,” the presidency announced in a written statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation in Greece and Turkey, where powerful quakes struck earlier in the day and stands ready to provide assistance, if necessary, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey’s western Izmir province and parts of the Greek islands in the vicinity. Greek seismologists said the magnitude reached 6.9. Multiple casualties and fatalities are being reported by the two countries as crisis control works continue.