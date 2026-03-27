$17 Million Drug Empire Busted: Canadian National Guramrit Sidhu Pleads Guilty, FBI Reveals Shocking Details

A Canadian citizen accused of leading a large-scale drug trafficking network has pleaded guilty to charges linked to smuggling over 850 kilograms of narcotics valued at nearly USD 17 million from the United States into Canada, according to the FBI in Los Angeles.

As per the US Department of Justice, 62-year-old Guramrit Sidhu from Brampton, Ontario, admitted guilt to one count of operating a continuing criminal enterprise, marking a major development in the case.

Investigators stated that between September 2020 and February 2023, Sidhu led a network that smuggled drugs across the US-Canada border for widespread distribution, establishing a significant illegal supply chain.

Role in Major Cross-Border Drug Network

Authorities revealed that Sidhu was the main ‘आरोपी’ in a 23-count federal indictment filed in January 2024, targeting a well-organized drug trafficking group. He has remained in US federal custody since October 2024 following his extradition from Canada.

Investigators stated that between September 2020 and February 2023, Sidhu led a network that smuggled drugs across the US-Canada border for widespread distribution, establishing a significant illegal supply chain.

Massive Drug Seizures and Operation Details

According to officials, between September 13 and October 24, 2022, Sidhu coordinated the movement of eight separate shipments, including approximately 523 kilograms of methamphetamine and 347 kilograms of cocaine. Law enforcement agencies seized these consignments, which were estimated to be worth between $15 million and $17 million.

Authorities further explained that Sidhu arranged transportation of these drugs through long-haul trucks entering Canada. He allegedly used coded methods, including sharing specific phone numbers and serial numbers on currency, to help couriers identify each other during deliveries.

Network Activities and Legal Proceedings

After entering Canada, Sidhu and his associates reportedly retrieved and redistributed the drugs through various locations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Kelly Larocque, with sentencing scheduled for July 9 by District Judge John A. Kronstadt.

If convicted, Sidhu faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, with the possibility of life imprisonment. Officials also confirmed that he is the seventh individual to plead guilty in the case, while other accused have already received prison terms ranging from just over two years to nine years.

International Agencies Involved in Investigation

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Los Angeles Police Department, LA IMPACT task force, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, US Customs and Border Protection, and authorities in Mexico. Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration also played key supporting roles.

Additionally, the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs coordinated with Canadian authorities to ensure Sidhu’s arrest and successful extradition to the United States in October 2024.

( Inputs From ANI )

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