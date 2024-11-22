18 Year Old Detained In UAE For Having Sex With 17 Year Old Girl: Here’s Why

Marcus Fakana, from north London, was on vacation with his family where he met a London girl, who was then 17 but now has turned 18.

An 18-year-old Londoner might face jail upto 20 years in the UAE after having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

They began a secret holiday affair back in September of this year. “We really liked each other, but she was secretive around her family because they were strict, ” Marcus Fakana said, as per reports.

“My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy, he added.

The couple had planned to continue their relationship in London after the girl returned from her holiday.

However, Fakana was unexpectedly detained by Dubai police at his family’s hotel without explanation. He was held for three days without contacting his parents.

Reports suggest the arrest followed a complaint from the girl’s mother, who discovered their chats and photos after returning to the UK. She reported the matter to Dubai authorities, leading to Fakana’s arrest.

‘Sex Outside Of Marriage Permitted If Above 18’

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained, who campaigns against Individual unjustice in Dubai, highlighted the situation, stating: “Dubai recently legalized out-of-wedlock sex for tourists, but it remains subject to a strict Islamic legal framework. Sex outside of marriage is only permitted if both parties are over 18.”

She added: “The girl involved was only a few months younger than Marcus [Fakana] at the time, and he was unaware of her age. Since his arrest, she has turned 18. This is not something Dubai should be prosecuting.”

Stirling noted the widespread public backlash, saying, “This case has gone viral because people find it fundamentally unfair. It’s shocking that something completely legal in the UK could result in a 20-year prison sentence in Dubai.”

The teenager’s parents, who work as a cleaner and in a warehouse in London, are deeply distressed. They have returned to the UK to resume work but are struggling to cope with the unfolding crisis. Fakana is no longer in police custody but remains stranded in Dubai, with his family incurring costs of Â£2,000 for temporary accommodation.

“This was supposed to be a one-off holiday, but now my family’s entire savings have been used up,” Fakana said through Detained in Dubai.

The family has appealed to their local MP and Foreign Secretary David Lammy for intervention. A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed they are providing support and maintaining contact with Fakana’s family.

Stirling criticized the UAE’s lack of transparency for tourists, saying: “The UAE markets itself to Westerners with cheap flights and PR campaigns but offers little warning about the potential legal risks. The FCDO website doesn’t provide thorough enough guidance.”

The FCDO’s guidance states: “If a person aged 18 or over has a sexual relationship with someone under 18, they will be prosecuted for having a relationship with a minor.” While consensual sexual relationships between individuals over 18 are generally legal in the UAE, laws remain strict.

