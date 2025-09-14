19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z
LIVE TV
Home > World > 19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border

19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border

Pakistani forces raided three border regions of Bajaur, South Waziristan, Lower Dir, reportedly killing 45 militants even as 19 soldiers lost their lives in clashes. The country's military accused militants of using Afghan soil to carry out attacks on Pakistan. Pakistani leaders have called for Afghanistan to choose between peace or harboring militants.

Pakistani raids near Afghan border saw 45 militants killed as 19 soldiers lost their lives. (Photo: Freepik image used for representation only)
Pakistani raids near Afghan border saw 45 militants killed as 19 soldiers lost their lives. (Photo: Freepik image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 14, 2025 00:44:36 IST

Pakistani security forces raided three Pakistani Taliban hideouts near the Afghan border over the past two days, triggering fierce clashes that claimed the lives of at least 19 soldiers and also saw 45 militants killed during the operation, the country’s military said on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The operations took place in Bajaur, South Waziristan and Lower Dir districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the report said.

Breakdown of the Raids

  • In Bajaur, around 22 militants were killed in the first raid.
  • In South Waziristan, Pakistani security forces claimed to have neutralised 13 militants. The 12 soldiers who died there, “having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the Pakistani military statement read, per AP.
  • In the Lower Dir region, an intelligencebased operation saw seven soldiers losing their lives as 10 militants were reported killed. 

Accusations & Political Messages

The country’s military has claimed that the Pakistani Taliban are using Afghan territory to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil. It urged Afghanistan’s Taliban government in Kabul “to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” as reported by AP.

Referring to the neutralised militants as “Khwarij” – a term used for the Pakistani Taliban – the Pakistani military, without offering evidence, accused them of being backed by India.

Response from Pakistani Leaders

Meanwhile, Pakistani leadership expressed strong support for the troops, with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attending the mass funerals of fallen soldiers. They also visited those injured in the clashes at a military hospital in Bannu.

Sharif also called on Afghanistan to pursue friendly relations and stop harbouring militants. According to state media, he said Pakistan wants peace with neighbours including Afghanistan, but the Taliban government must “make a clear choice” about its role. 

Since the fall of Kabul in 2021, many Pakistani Taliban leaders – belonging to the TehrikeTaliban Pakistan (TTP), which is allied with the Afghan Taliban – have reportedly found safe havens across the border.

Tags: pakistan newsPakistani Taliban clashes

RELATED News

FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far
Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days
Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Deploys Jets, Shuts Lublin Airport in ‘Preventative’ Move Over Drone Threat
Charlie Kirk Assassination Probe: Why FBI Director Kash Patel Is Facing Congressional Hearings
Britain’s Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

LATEST NEWS

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: How to Check Round 2 Revised Schedule at mmc.nic.in
At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
Why Is BCCI Facing Major Backlash? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Sparks Controversy And A Boycott IND vs PAK Along With BCCI Debate!
Asia Cup: Childhood coach Aswalkar doesn't feel T20I captain Suryakumar will be under "pressure" against Pakistan
All You Need To Know About The Dates Of The Festive Sales On Amazon And Other E-Commerce Shopping Sites
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
Grand beginning of faith and celebration: Vibrant Navratri 2025 inaugurated by Gujarat CM Patel
Zayn to unveil 'Break Free' song for video game 'Borderlands 4'
"Baut Pyara Hai": Diljit Dosanjh heaps praise on Aryan Khan, says meeting him felt like SRK
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border

QUICK LINKS