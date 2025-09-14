19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border

Pakistani security forces raided three Pakistani Taliban hideouts near the Afghan border over the past two days, triggering fierce clashes that claimed the lives of at least 19 soldiers and also saw 45 militants killed during the operation, the country’s military said on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The operations took place in Bajaur, South Waziristan and Lower Dir districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the report said.

Breakdown of the Raids

In Bajaur, around 22 militants were killed in the first raid.

In South Waziristan, Pakistani security forces claimed to have neutralised 13 militants. The 12 soldiers who died there, “having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the Pakistani military statement read, per AP.

In the Lower Dir region, an intelligence ‑ based operation saw seven soldiers losing their lives as 10 militants were reported killed.

Accusations & Political Messages

The country’s military has claimed that the Pakistani Taliban are using Afghan territory to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil. It urged Afghanistan’s Taliban government in Kabul “to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” as reported by AP.

Referring to the neutralised militants as “Khwarij” – a term used for the Pakistani Taliban – the Pakistani military, without offering evidence, accused them of being backed by India.

Response from Pakistani Leaders

Meanwhile, Pakistani leadership expressed strong support for the troops, with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attending the mass funerals of fallen soldiers. They also visited those injured in the clashes at a military hospital in Bannu.

Sharif also called on Afghanistan to pursue friendly relations and stop harbouring militants. According to state media, he said Pakistan wants peace with neighbours including Afghanistan, but the Taliban government must “make a clear choice” about its role.

Since the fall of Kabul in 2021, many Pakistani Taliban leaders – belonging to the Tehrik‑e‑Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is allied with the Afghan Taliban – have reportedly found safe havens across the border.