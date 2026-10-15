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Home > World News > 19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack

19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack

Police reportedly recovered a rifle, loaded magazines, ammunition and tactical equipment from his residence as the investigation continues.

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, has been arrested in the United States over an alleged plot targeting a Hindu temple. (Source:X)
A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, has been arrested in the United States over an alleged plot targeting a Hindu temple. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 17:06 IST

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, has been arrested in the United States over an alleged plot targeting a Hindu temple, with authorities reportedly recovering a rifle, loaded magazines, ammunition and tactical equipment during a search of his residence. The arrest comes amid the festive season, raising concerns over the safety of Hindu worshippers gathering at temples for religious celebrations. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) commended law enforcement for its swift action and urged the community to remain vigilant.

Rifle, Ammunition Recovered During Search

As part of the subsequent investigation, Palatine Police detectives searched Paporakis’ residence and recovered a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical equipment and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation. Authorities are examining the recovered materials as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat and the suspect’s intentions. Further details about the charges against Paporakis and the alleged motive were not provided in the information available.

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Hindu American Foundation Urges Vigilance

Reacting to the development, the Hindu American Foundation praised law enforcement for its response. “We commend law enforcement for swift action,” the organisation said. “We also urge the community to stay vigilant and report any potential threat. Every community deserves to worship without fear,” it added. The foundation also made a separate claim in a social media post that Paporakis was heavily armed and had already reached the Hindu temple when he allegedly attempted to open fire, but the rifle jammed. This account has not been independently established by the details provided by police and should be treated as an allegation pending official confirmation.

Concerns Over Temple Security

The reported case has renewed concerns about security at religious institutions, particularly during festivals when large numbers of devotees may gather for prayers and celebrations. Authorities have not provided further verified details about the alleged incident at the temple, including whether anyone was injured or how the reported threat was initially detected. The investigation remains focused on establishing the sequence of events, examining the evidence recovered and determining the circumstances behind the alleged plan. The allegations against Paporakis remain subject to the ongoing legal process.
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19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack
Tags: 19-year-old arrestedAlexandros PaporakisHAFHindu American FoundationHindu temple attack plotHindu temple securityhome-hero-pos-2mass shooting plotPalatine Policerifle malfunctionUnited States newsus crime newsUS Hindu temple

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19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack

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19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack
19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack
19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack
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