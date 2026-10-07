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Home > World News > 19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?

19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?

Authorities are investigating the incident and working to determine the motive behind the stabbing, which has sparked concern across the local school community.

A 19-year-old student allegedly stabbed nine people, including a teacher and several students, inside a high school in Ostroleka, Poland.
A 19-year-old student allegedly stabbed nine people, including a teacher and several students, inside a high school in Ostroleka, Poland.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 21:13 IST

A 19-year-old man allegedly wounded eight people, including students and teachers, in a knife attack at a high school in Poland, triggering panic at the educational institution and prompting a police response. The incident took place in Ostroleka, a town located around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the capital Warsaw. Police said the suspect entered the school and attacked people inside with a dangerous weapon before he was arrested. Authorities later released a blurred photograph of the alleged attacker as investigations into the incident continued.

Students and Teachers Among Injured

According to officials, the victims included both students and teachers at the school. The injured comprised three adults and five teenagers, with authorities confirming that a total of eight people were hurt in the attack. The incident sent shockwaves through the school community, with students and staff caught up in the sudden violence. Details about the exact circumstances leading to the attack, including what prompted the teenager to enter the school and allegedly assault the victims, were not immediately clear.

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Suspect Arrested, Investigation Underway

Police confirmed that the 19-year-old suspect was arrested following the attack. A blurred image of the suspect was released by authorities as investigators worked to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the violence. Authorities are expected to question the suspect as part of the investigation. Police will also examine evidence from the school and speak to witnesses and victims to establish how the attack unfolded. The incident has renewed concerns over safety at educational institutions, although authorities have not indicated whether the attack was planned or whether the suspect had any previous connection with the school. Further details about the condition of those injured and the circumstances surrounding the assault are awaited as the investigation progresses.
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19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?
Tags: 19-Year-Old Studenthome-hero-pos-5Ostroleka school attackOstroleka stabbingPoland high school attackPoland school attackPoland stabbingschool stabbing Polandstudent stabs teacher

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19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?

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19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?
19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?
19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?
19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?
19-Year-Old Student Stabs 9, Including Teacher and Students, Inside High School In Poland; What Is The Motive Behind The Attack?

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