192 Killed In Nepal Flood, Search Operation Underway

Nepal is grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides triggered by relentless rains, as the death toll has surged to 192, with 30 more still missing, officials confirmed […]

Nepal is grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides triggered by relentless rains, as the death toll has surged to 192, with 30 more still missing, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Since Friday, vast areas of eastern and central Nepal have been submerged, and flash floods have ravaged several parts of the country. The disaster has left a trail of destruction, with communities facing washed-out roads, damaged homes, and blocked highways.

Authorities have reported that 94 people have been injured in flood-related incidents. The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson, Rishiram Pokharel, assured that search and rescue operations are in full swing, with the Nepal Army, police, and other security forces working tirelessly. Over 4,000 people have been rescued, and necessary relief materials, including food supplies, have been distributed to those affected.

The situation has taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure. National highways remain blocked, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded. In response, efforts are underway to clear the debris and reopen vital routes. The Tribhuvan Highway, which connects Kathmandu to other districts, has been partially restored.

Eyewitnesses describe the flooding as unprecedented. “I’ve never seen flooding on this scale in Kathmandu,” said Arun Bhakta Shrestha, a climate expert at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD). Kathmandu’s main river, the Bagmati, is flowing dangerously above normal levels, a situation not seen in decades.

Experts point to a combination of natural and human-made factors behind the disaster. While climate change is altering rainfall patterns across Asia, unplanned urban development, particularly in floodplains, has exacerbated the situation, leaving insufficient space for water drainage and increasing the severity of floods.

The aftermath has been devastating: more than 300 houses and 16 bridges have been destroyed, leaving countless families displaced. The floods have wreaked havoc on daily life, with many areas isolated and transportation crippled, while thousands of passengers remain stranded due to road disruptions.

Also Read: After Attacking Hezbollah, Why Is Israel Targeting Yemen?

The people of Nepal, already enduring the hardships of daily life, now face the immense challenge of recovery and rebuilding in the wake of this natural disaster.