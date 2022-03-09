Zahoor Mistry Ibrahim aka Jamali has been gunned down in Pakistan’s Karachi by 2 unidentified gunmen. One of the hijackers of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999, Ibrahim was lying low for several years under several codenames. Reports say that Ibrahim was shot down with two bullets at point blank range in a furniture store in Karachi’s Akhbar Colony by two unidentified attackers. They both had their faces covered. While one was wearing a helmet, the other was wearing a mask to hide their identities.

Pakistani media has tried to cover up the incident by calling it the killing of a businessman.However, the truth came out after Masood Azhar and his brother were spotted at the funeral of Ibrahim.

In December 1999, Zahoor Mistry Ibrahim and four others hijacked IC-814 off the coast of Nepal en- route to New Delhi. 179 passengers and 11 crew members onboard the aircraft flew to Amritsar, Lahore, and Dubai before making a strategic stop at Kandahar in Afghanistan, which was then under the Taliban’s control.

Zahoor Ibrahim stabbed an Indian passenger, Rupin Katyal, after hijacking the flight and negotiated the release of Islamist terrorists Masood Azhar Alvi, Syed Omar Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from Indian jails in exchange for the other hostages on December 31, 1999.

Jaish e-Mohammed’s top leader and the mastermind of the IC-814 hijacking, Yusuf Azhar alias Mohammad Salim, was killed in an airstrike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the Balakot camp in February 2019.