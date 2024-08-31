A polio vaccination campaign began in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, nearly a week after the World Health Organization confirmed the first case of the disease in decades.

The official launch of the campaign is set for Sunday, following the WHO’s announcement of three-day “humanitarian pauses,” authorized by Israel, to facilitate the vaccination effort.

The campaign will administer two doses of the vaccine. Typically, the vaccine is given in three doses: the first two are spaced one to two months apart, and the third dose is given six to twelve months later.

Campaign Details:

The goal is to vaccinate over 640,000 children under ten years old. According to WHO Deputy Director-General Michael Ryan, 1.26 million doses of the oral vaccine have been delivered to Gaza, with an additional 400,000 doses expected soon.

Local health officials have started the campaign in central Gaza, with plans to expand north and south. Gaza’s deputy health minister, Yousef Abu al-Reesh, stressed that only a full cease-fire would ensure all children are vaccinated.

“If the international community wants this campaign to succeed, it must call for a cease-fire, as the virus continues to spread,” he said at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Context of the Outbreak:

Polio, a highly infectious disease, often spreads through contaminated water and sewage—issues exacerbated by ongoing conflict in Gaza. Health workers have warned of a potential outbreak due to disruptions in vaccination efforts during the conflict.

Last week, it was confirmed that an unvaccinated 10-month-old from central Gaza was partially paralyzed from the virus, marking the first case in the region in 25 years.

Since Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in about 1,200 deaths, Israel has been conducting extensive military operations in Gaza. The conflict, aimed at eliminating Hamas, has led to over 40,600 deaths, with the majority being women and children, according to the UN and other humanitarian organizations.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, Israel, Germany, the EU, and others.

