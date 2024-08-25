2.2 Million Residents Of Gaza Have Been Restricted To Area Smaller Than Manhattan- Just 15 Square Miles

According to the United Nations, Palestinians in Gaza are being confined to increasingly smaller areas, with humanitarian zones now reduced to just 11% of the territory due to Israel’s ongoing military operations. This follows a series of evacuation orders issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with 12 such orders given in August alone and another on Saturday, displacing around 250,000 people. At the start of the year, 33% of Gaza was considered a humanitarian zone.

The U.N. reported that satellite imagery shows people moving towards Muwasi, a former fishing village now a crowded tent camp, and Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. Currently, most of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents are confined to an area of about 15 square miles, leading to severe overcrowding and a critical shortage of basic services like clean water.

The IDF, which defines the borders of humanitarian zones, claims these orders are meant to minimize civilian harm, adjusting the zones when rockets and mortars are fired from these areas. However, Hamas has accused the IDF of intentionally forcing Palestinians into “inhumane” and “unlivable” areas.

UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wateridge noted that these orders are changing frequently, with people fleeing at a moment’s notice, often leaving behind essential items. She highlighted the confusion and panic caused by the rapid military actions that sometimes follow evacuation orders within just 30 minutes.

The IDF did not respond to questions about the short notice given for evacuations or the impact of overcrowded conditions on sanitation and the spread of disease. The U.N. estimates that 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced since the conflict began, many of them multiple times.

One resident, Doaa Qeita, shared that her family has had to move at least seven times since the war started, with her seven-month-old baby experiencing displacement as many times as she has been alive.

Recently, the IDF issued a new evacuation order for parts of Khan Younis and eastern Deir Al Balah, areas that had not previously been invaded, citing “significant acts of terrorism” as the reason.

The ongoing conflict has blurred the lines between safe zones and combat areas, leading to civilian casualties. For example, an Israeli tank strike last week in Khan Younis killed seven people, including women and children, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.

Israel’s prolonged offensive has resulted in over 40,000 deaths and 90,000 injuries, according to local health officials. This offensive followed the October 7 Hamas attack that killed approximately 1,200 people, including 790 civilians, and resulted in 250 hostages being taken, according to Israeli authorities.

