2 Dead, At Least 1 Missing After Train Hits Pedestrians in Northern Ohio

A tragic incident unfolded Sunday evening in Fremont, Ohio, where a train struck multiple pedestrians, resulting in two confirmed deaths and at least one person still missing, The Associated Press reported, quoting local officials.

The collision took place around 7 p.m. near the Miles Newton Bridge in Fremont, a city between Toledo and Cleveland near Lake Erie, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed the fatalities, telling reporters that “two people were killed” in the incident. Details about the victims have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Emergency crews launched a search operation in the Sandusky River for at least one missing individual believed to have been struck or affected by the train. The search area has been centered around the Miles Newton Bridge, which has since been closed to the public, the report said.

Fremont police announced the closure on social media, writing in a post on X, “The bridge has been closed,” and urged residents and bystanders to “stay away from the area.”