2 Friends Sat on NYC Subway Tracks at 3 AM, Then a Train Struck Them: What Happened to the Indian-Origin Woman and Her Friend?

A tragic incident in New York City claimed the lives of two 24-year-olds after they were struck by a subway train in Lower Manhattan. The victims were identified as Malaika Chitre, from Dayton, New Jersey, and Navam Kaul, from Sayreville, New Jersey. According to The New York Post, the two were on the tracks at the Spring Street subway station when a southbound No. 4 train hit them at around 3:15 am. Both Chitre and Kaul were pronounced dead at the scene.

Video Shows Pair Sitting on Subway Tracks

The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised several questions. A video recorded by a bystander and later widely circulated on social media appeared to show the two sitting on the tracks shortly before the train arrived.

Sources told The New York Post that the train operator reported seeing Chitre and Kaul on the tracks. She reportedly tried to activate the emergency brake after spotting them but could not stop the train in time.

The operator also told supervisors that Chitre appeared to be laughing while pulling Kaul towards her as they sat on the tracks, according to law enforcement sources.

Why Were They on the Tracks?

Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened before the crash. According to sources, one of the two may have either fallen or climbed onto the tracks. The other reportedly went down to help.

Investigators were also examining whether alcohol or another form of intoxication may have played a role. Sources said the pair may not have fully realised the danger they were in.

No suicide notes were reportedly found. However, investigators had not ruled out suicide as a possible explanation. Around 100 passengers were evacuated from the train following the incident, according to the New York Daily News.

🚨 TWO YOUNG PEOPLE FATALLY STRUCK BY NYC SUBWAY TRAIN A 24-year-old woman of Indian origin and her Nepali-American friend were fatally struck by a subway train after they were seen sitting on the tracks at Manhattan’s Spring Street station early Sunday. The pair were on the… — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) September 15, 2026

Both Victims Were Rutgers Alumni

Chitre and Kaul had built professional careers in the US. According to their LinkedIn profiles, Chitre worked as an operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals. Kaul worked as a financial data analyst at Bloomberg.

Both were also Rutgers University alumni and graduated around the same period. Their sudden deaths left friends and acquaintances struggling to understand what had happened.

Friends Remember Navam Kaul

Kaul was remembered by people who knew him as friendly, funny and charismatic. Rajnikant Pipalia, the mother of one of Kaul’s friends, told The New York Post: “They grew up in the same world.” She said they belonged to the same South Asian social circle and regularly spent time together during festivals and gatherings.

“There’s nothing in his life that would make him do anything stupid,” Pipalia said of Kaul. A former school friend from Sayreville War Memorial High School described him as “down-to-earth”, as well as “goofy, funny, and very charismatic”.

Neighbour Remembers Malaika Chitre

Chitre was also remembered warmly by people from her community. A neighbour near her family’s home described her as a bright and intelligent student who often played with children in the neighbourhood.

“I was shocked when I heard about this,” the neighbour told The New York Post. “It’s just so weird. I’m still not understanding: why on the track?”

The NYPD said the investigation into the deaths was ongoing. Authorities were continuing to examine why the two young adults were on the subway tracks moments before the train arrived.