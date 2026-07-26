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Home > World News > 2 Indians Missing After Merchant Ship Struck At Ukraine’s Odesa Port; Search Underway

2 Indians Missing After Merchant Ship Struck At Ukraine’s Odesa Port; Search Underway

Two Indian seafarers are missing after a merchant vessel came under an attack at Ukraine’s Odesa port. The latest attack within a week highlights growing safety concerns for commercial crews in the Black Sea

Indian seafarers missing at Odesa port. (Source:Reuters)
Indian seafarers missing at Odesa port. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-26 17:08 IST

Two Indian nationals have gone missing after a merchant vessel carrying four Indian crew members was struck at Ukraine’s port of Odesa. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to trace the missing individuals. This latest attack has heightened concerns regarding the safety of seafarers in the Black Sea region. 

Indian Embassy monitoring Situation 

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has confirmed that two Indian seafarers have been reported safe, while two remain missing. Authorities are working to establish the whereabouts of the missing persons. As of now, their identities have not been disclosed. The Embassy is continuously monitoring the situation alongside local authorities to obtain further information following the incident.  

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Two Attacks in less than a Week at Ukraine’s Port of Odesa

This fresh attack on Ukraine’s port of Odesa comes less than a week after another deadly strike left four Indian seafarers dead. On July 19, a vessel named MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing from Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa. The vessel had 17 crew members on board, including five Indians, when three Russian cruise missiles hit it. Following that incident, India strongly condemned the targeting of commercial ships, describing it as a violation of the freedom of navigation and trade, and called for such incidents to be avoided in the future.  After the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to carefully assess security risks before accepting job offers on commercial vessels operating in or transiting through the Black Sea. According to the advisory, seafarers were asked to obtain full details regarding vessel routes, insurance coverage, and emergency response measures before taking up sea assignments.  

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2 Indians Missing After Merchant Ship Struck At Ukraine’s Odesa Port; Search Underway
Tags: Black Sea ship attack Indian crewhome-hero-pos-9Indian seafarers missing OdesaOdesa port missile attackUkraine port attack merchant ship

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2 Indians Missing After Merchant Ship Struck At Ukraine’s Odesa Port; Search Underway

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2 Indians Missing After Merchant Ship Struck At Ukraine’s Odesa Port; Search Underway
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