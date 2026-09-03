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Home > World News > 2 Killed In Minneapolis Apartment Shooting, Suspect Dead; 3 US Police Officers Injured

2 Killed In Minneapolis Apartment Shooting, Suspect Dead; 3 US Police Officers Injured

Two people were killed and the suspect died in a downtown Minneapolis apartment shooting. Three officers were injured, including two shot.

Two Killed, Suspect Dead In Downtown Minneapolis Shooting (Image: Representative photo)
Two Killed, Suspect Dead In Downtown Minneapolis Shooting (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 07:41 IST

Two people were killed and the suspected shooter was also found dead after a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Three Minneapolis police officers were injured during the response, including two who suffered gunshot wounds. All three officers were in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson. Seven patients were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, though officials did not immediately release details about the conditions of the other injured people.

Reportedly, the shooting began after a 911 call reporting gunfire came in shortly after 4.30 pm. Officers entered the high-rise about three minutes later and found victims inside. Police then heard more gunshots and followed the sound to a higher floor, where they encountered “a haze that significantly limited their visibility”, Minneapolis police Sgt Garrett Parten said at a Wednesday evening press conference.

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As per reports, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police said the suspect was also dead, but Parten said it was not immediately clear how the shooter died. Two officers sustained gunshot wounds, while a third officer was also injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department urged the public to stay away from the area as officers continued responding to the shooting. Officials also warned residents to avoid the densely populated Loring Park neighborhood near the Minneapolis Convention Center. Videos shared on social media showed police officers pointing rifles upward toward an apartment tower.

Minneapolis officials warn residents as investigation continues

According to reports, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said state officials were on the ground helping local law enforcement. “Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Walz said. “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

Parten described the incident as a devastating event, saying, “This is a tremendously tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, the loved ones of those who lost their lives, those who were injured and with the injured officers and their families.”

Minneapolis shooting brings FBI and state support to local response

Reports say that the FBI also responded to the Minneapolis shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency “will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities.” Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth said she was praying for the victims of “this heinous crime.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the massive response of our brave law enforcement officers,” Demuth said in a social media post. The investigation remained underway as authorities worked to establish exactly what led to the shooting and how the suspect died.

Also Read: Times Square Stabbing: Woman Killed in New York Attack Was Bank of America Vice President, Who Was She?     

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2 Killed In Minneapolis Apartment Shooting, Suspect Dead; 3 US Police Officers Injured
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2 Killed In Minneapolis Apartment Shooting, Suspect Dead; 3 US Police Officers Injured
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