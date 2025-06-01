Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
2 Police Officers Shot In Baldwin Park: Suspect Opens Fire With Rifle

Image credits: KCAL News


Two police officers were hospitalized after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect in a Baldwin Park neighborhood on Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:21 p.m. on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue, prompting a large-scale emergency response. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one officer was airlifted to USC Medical Center, while the other was transported by ambulance. Their current conditions and the severity of their injuries have not been released.

Early reports indicate the suspect, who was reportedly lying on the sidewalk, opened fire with a rifle as officers approached the scene. Police returned fire, but officials have not confirmed the exact sequence of events or the suspect’s condition.

SWAT teams, multiple patrol units, and air support were deployed to the area. Eyewitness videos showed officers pointing firearms at a residence, with two SWAT vehicles positioned near the home. Neighbors, many of whom were outdoors for social gatherings, were seen running for cover as 10 to 20 gunshots echoed through the neighborhood.

“I ran inside,” said Alejandro Ramirez, a nearby resident. “There were a lot of shots. I was stunned.”

One resident reported that his car windshield was shattered during the gunfire, underscoring the intensity of the situation.

Authorities have not released a suspect description, and it remains unclear if the individual was taken into custody. There are unconfirmed reports of a second suspect, but Baldwin Park police have not provided additional details.

As of Sunday morning, law enforcement remains at the scene. Streets in the area have been cordoned off, and large crowds of residents and onlookers have gathered near the crime scene.

This is a developing story.

