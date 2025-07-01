20 Killed In 24 Hours: What’s Behind The Deadly Cartel War Raging In Mexico’s Sinaloa State?

Sinaloa in Mexico has witnessed a surge in violence leading to the death if 20 people in less than 24 hours. As the violence increases, four decapitated bodies were seen hanging from a bridge in the capital city.

Four decapitated bodies were found hanging from a bridge in the capital of western Mexico’s Sinaloa state on Monday, part of a surge of cartel violence that killed 20 people in less than a day, authorities said.

Conflict Intensifies Between Mexico Cartels

Sinaloa state prosecutors on Monday said that four bodies were found hanging from a freeway bridge. The heads od the dead bodies were found nearby in a plastic bag.

The conflict intensified between the two Sinaloa Cartel groups, Los Chapitos and La Mayiza. The factions of the cartel are fighting a bloody war and has engulfed the city of Culiacan.

Everyday dead bodies are seen scattered across Culiacán. The cartel members raid homes. Schools and businesses are forced to shutdown.The masked men from the groups ‘gaurd’ the city over the main avnues.

Violence In Mexico As Authorities Fail To Establish Control

According to reports, 16 more male victims with gunshots were found on the same road. They were packed into a van. One among the 16 bodies was reported to be decapitated.

A note was left with the bodies by one of the cartels. The content of the note however was not disclosed.

Sinaloa government has condemned the violent killings in the city. The government spokesperson has urged the authorities to examine the strategy for dealing with the cartel crime. The spokesperson assured that the forces are working together to contain the violence.

“Military and police forces are working together to reestablish total peace in Sinaloa,” Castro said.

The Heavily Armed Cartels Of Mexico

However, according to the reports, authorities have lost the control and are unable to contain the violence in the western Mexico state.

The war between the two factions started last September pushing the city to high levels of violence. The war to gain control of the territory started with a kidnapping.

The leader of one of the groups was kidnapped by the son of notorious capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The kidnapped cartel leader was the handed to US via a private plane.

Both the factions are heavily armed. the intense fighting and violence has become normal for the civilians living in the Culiacan. The city was largely calm in past when most parts of Mexico saw violence. The area ramained calm mostly because Sinaloa Cartel had a complete control on the city.

Mexico’s Largest Cartels Fighting For Control

Mexico’s drug cartels have been evolving over the years with new factions and alliances emerging with time. The two most notorious cartels posing significant drug trafficking threats US are Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Sinaloa Cartel was earlier led by Joaquín El Chapo” Guzmán. It is one of the oldest cartel inn the Mexico. The group traffics powerful drugs like fentanyl. They also engage in extortion, smuggling, mineral theft, weapons trade and prostitution.

Guzmán was extradited to US in 2017. He is serving a life sentence for multiple drug-related charges in US.

The other notorious cartel functioning in Mexico is Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). CJNG now Mexico’s fastest growing cartel broke away from Sinaloa in 2010.

CJNG is also involved in fentanyl trafficing, extortion and migrant smuggling. The group is also involved in the trafficing of cocaine, methamphetamine, and several other drugs.

