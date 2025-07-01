Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Explainer > 20 Killed In 24 Hours: What’s Behind The Deadly Cartel War Raging In Mexico’s Sinaloa State?

20 Killed In 24 Hours: What’s Behind The Deadly Cartel War Raging In Mexico’s Sinaloa State?

Mexico's western state of Sinaloa has erupted in brutal cartel violence, leaving 20 people dead in under 24 hours. Four decapitated bodies were found hanging from a bridge in Culiacán, as rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel battle for control. Authorities say the wave of violence began with a kidnapping linked to the son of jailed drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Mexico's Sinaloa state sees deadly cartel violence as 20 killed in 24 hours; decapitated bodies hang from bridge amid feud between rival factions.
Mexico's Sinaloa state sees deadly cartel violence as 20 killed in 24 hours; decapitated bodies hang from bridge amid feud between rival factions. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 14:03:57 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Sinaloa in Mexico has witnessed a surge in violence leading to the death if 20 people in less than 24 hours. As the violence increases, four decapitated bodies were seen hanging from a bridge in the capital city.

Four decapitated bodies were found hanging from a bridge in the capital of western Mexico’s Sinaloa state on Monday, part of a surge of cartel violence that killed 20 people in less than a day, authorities said.

Conflict Intensifies Between Mexico Cartels

Sinaloa state prosecutors on Monday said that four bodies were found hanging from a freeway bridge. The heads od the dead bodies were found nearby in a plastic bag.

The conflict intensified between the two Sinaloa Cartel groups, Los Chapitos and La Mayiza. The factions of the cartel are fighting a bloody war and has engulfed the city of Culiacan.

You Might Be Interested In

Everyday dead bodies are seen scattered across Culiacán. The cartel members raid homes. Schools and businesses are forced to shutdown.The masked men from the groups ‘gaurd’ the city over the main avnues.

Also Read: Explained: How Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could See States Rushing to Cover Federal Funding Shortfalls

Violence In Mexico As Authorities Fail To Establish Control

According to reports, 16 more male victims with gunshots were found on the same road. They were packed into a van. One among the 16 bodies was reported to be decapitated.

A note was left with the bodies by one of the cartels. The content of the note however was not disclosed.

Sinaloa government has condemned the violent killings in the city. The government spokesperson has urged the authorities to examine the strategy for dealing with the cartel crime. The spokesperson assured that the forces are working together to contain the violence.

“Military and police forces are working together to reestablish total peace in Sinaloa,” Castro said.

The Heavily Armed Cartels Of Mexico

However, according to the reports, authorities have lost the control and are unable to contain the violence in the western Mexico state.

The war between the two factions started last September pushing the city to high levels of violence. The war to gain control of the territory started with a kidnapping.

The leader of one of the groups was kidnapped by the son of notorious capo Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The kidnapped cartel leader was the handed to US via a private plane.

Both the factions are heavily armed. the intense fighting and violence has become normal for the civilians living in the Culiacan. The city was largely calm in past when most parts of Mexico saw violence. The area ramained calm mostly because Sinaloa Cartel had a complete control on the city.

Mexico’s Largest Cartels Fighting For Control

Mexico’s drug cartels have been evolving over the years with new factions and alliances emerging with time.  The two most notorious cartels posing significant drug trafficking threats US are Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Sinaloa Cartel was earlier led by Joaquín El Chapo” Guzmán. It is one of the oldest cartel inn the Mexico. The group traffics powerful drugs like fentanyl. They also engage in extortion, smuggling, mineral theft, weapons trade and prostitution.

Guzmán was extradited to US in 2017. He is serving a life sentence for multiple drug-related charges in US.

The other notorious cartel functioning in Mexico is Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). CJNG now Mexico’s fastest growing cartel broke away from Sinaloa in 2010.

CJNG is also involved in fentanyl trafficing, extortion and migrant smuggling.  The group is also involved in the trafficing of cocaine, methamphetamine, and several other drugs.

Also Read: Donald Trump Launches ‘Victory 45–47’ Fragrances: Where To Buy And How Much They Cost

Tags: el chapo" guzmánhome_hero_pos_2mexicomexico drrug cartelssinaloa
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?