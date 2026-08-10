71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

At least 71 killed after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on the morning of Monday. The tremor occurred at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 5 kilometers east of San José del Palmar in the Chocó department. Striking at a depth of roughly 107 kilometers, the earthquake was felt across a vast region, including the capital, Bogotá, and as far away as neighboring Panama, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

How Many Killed in Colombia Earthquake?

The impact has been severe across several major cities, where the shaking resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and residential areas. The city of Pereira suffered the highest number of casualties, with 18 deaths reported. In Manizales, two people were killed, and the city’s historic Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary suffered significant damage when one of its towers collapsed into the nave. Mayor Alejandro Eder reported that at least 25 buildings had collapsed, trapping an unknown number of residents beneath the rubble.

Infrastructure and Emergency Disruptions

Infrastructure across the region has been heavily compromised, with damage reported at more than 10 airports, including those in Quibdó, Armenia, and Cartago, leading the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority to suspend flights in those areas. In the regional capital of Quibdó, residents faced severe building failures and injuries. While Bogotá experienced strong tremors that prompted widespread evacuations, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán reported no severe structural damage in the capital.

BREAKING: A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the San José del Palma region of Colombia, with the mayor of Choco stating that, “there are injuries and severe damage to buildings, and we are concerned about aftershocks” pic.twitter.com/ZkZaOtunM9 — StrandenOSINT (@StrandenOSINT) August 10, 2026

President Abelardo de la Espriella Assures Support

The disaster presents an immediate challenge to newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella, who assumed office just three days prior. President de la Espriella has publicly addressed the nation, vowing that the state is present and acting to support those affected. He announced plans to travel to the disaster zone to coordinate a unified emergency response and oversee rescue operations. Search teams are currently working through debris in multiple cities to locate survivors, and authorities continue to urge citizens to remain cautious, avoid entering damaged structures, and monitor official channels for information regarding potential aftershocks.

Me dirijo a Bogotá para concentrarme en la atención de la emergencia que enfrenta nuestro país. He convocado un Puesto de Mando Unificado en la UNGRD, desde donde lideraré personalmente las acciones para atender a las comunidades del Chocó, el Eje Cafetero y todas las zonas… pic.twitter.com/Vo3bchx7lR — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) August 10, 2026

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