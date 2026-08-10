LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > 71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake has struck western Colombia, claiming at least 20 lives and causing widespread structural collapse.

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-10 23:26 IST

At least 71 killed after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on the morning of Monday. The tremor occurred at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located about 5 kilometers east of San José del Palmar in the Chocó department. Striking at a depth of roughly 107 kilometers, the earthquake was felt across a vast region, including the capital, Bogotá, and as far away as neighboring Panama, Ecuador, and Venezuela.  

How Many Killed in Colombia Earthquake?

The impact has been severe across several major cities, where the shaking resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and residential areas. The city of Pereira suffered the highest number of casualties, with 18 deaths reported. In Manizales, two people were killed, and the city’s historic Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary suffered significant damage when one of its towers collapsed into the nave. Mayor Alejandro Eder reported that at least 25 buildings had collapsed, trapping an unknown number of residents beneath the rubble.  

You Might Be Interested In

Infrastructure and Emergency Disruptions

Infrastructure across the region has been heavily compromised, with damage reported at more than 10 airports, including those in Quibdó, Armenia, and Cartago, leading the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority to suspend flights in those areas. In the regional capital of Quibdó, residents faced severe building failures and injuries. While Bogotá experienced strong tremors that prompted widespread evacuations, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán reported no severe structural damage in the capital.  

President Abelardo de la Espriella Assures Support

The disaster presents an immediate challenge to newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella, who assumed office just three days prior. President de la Espriella has publicly addressed the nation, vowing that the state is present and acting to support those affected. He announced plans to travel to the disaster zone to coordinate a unified emergency response and oversee rescue operations. Search teams are currently working through debris in multiple cities to locate survivors, and authorities continue to urge citizens to remain cautious, avoid entering damaged structures, and monitor official channels for information regarding potential aftershocks.  

Also Read: Lathicharge, Teargas And Water Cannon As Thousands Of Students Attempt To Gherao Jharkhand Assembly

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway
Tags: 2026 Colombia earthquakeColombia earthquake casualtieshome-hero-pos-1President Abelardo de la Espriella response

RELATED News

Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

Spain Turned a 300-Metre-Deep Coal Mine Into A Massive Artificial Lake. Here’s How

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mujtaba Khammei Appears in Video Rejecting Reports of Ill Health, Death – Watch

Will India Face 100% US Tariffs for Buying Russian Oil? Senate Bill Explained

Middle East On Boil: Houthi Strike Kills Over 60 Saudi-Backed Forces in Yemen, Raises Fears Of Wider Escalation

LATEST NEWS

Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains

Tiger Shroff Rules Himself Out Of Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 Match Due To Last-Minute Work Commitment

Hardik Pandya’s IPL Future Uncertain; Mumbai Indians Yet To Decide Amid KKR, CSK Interest: Report

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

We Women Want Conclave 2026: “Women Are Equal Contributors To India’s Growth,” Says Chirag Paswan

Sonu Nigam Sings Mohammed Rafi Classic During Surgery, Shares Video From OT: ‘The Joy Of Music’

Sandeep Lamichhane Named Nepal’s New ODI Captain, Replaces Rohit Paudel Ahead of ACC Premier Cup

Paresh Rawal Backs Tukaram Mundhe Amid Transfer Buzz, Urges Fadnavis To Protect Maharashtra FDA Chief

PixelDrive Wins “Best Newcomer Award,” Ranks 8th of 95 at STEM Racing India National Finals

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway
71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway
71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway
71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

QUICK LINKS