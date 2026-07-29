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Home > World News > 20 Pro-Iran Fighters Killed In Saudi-US Strikes In Iraq: What Comes Next?

20 Pro-Iran Fighters Killed In Saudi-US Strikes In Iraq: What Comes Next?

Saudi Arabia joins US forces in airstrikes against Iran-backed Iraqi fighters following drone attacks on oil facilities, marking a major escalation.

Saudi-US joint strikes hit pro-Iran militias. (Source:AI)
Saudi-US joint strikes hit pro-Iran militias. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 18:19 IST

The conflict in the Middle East has spread to additional nations as Saudi-led forces joined the United States to strike Iraqi fighters in the region. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia confirmed that it had targeted pro-Iranian Iraqi fighters alongside US forces, killing at least 20 fighters and injuring around 32 others in strikes across seven provinces as the regional war continues to expand. The attack comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a crucial meeting at the White House.

Why Saudi Arabia Joined US Forces to Target Iraqi Militias

Saudi Arabia has increasingly been drawn into the ongoing regional conflict as Iran-backed groups, including the Houthis, have launched repeated attacks on the Kingdom’s ports in recent weeks following a maritime blockade announced by Yemen-based forces. The conflict escalated further as pro-Iranian fighters in Iraq actively joined the fighting. The recent strike on Iraqi fighters marks a notable shift in Riyadh’s strategy transitioning from largely defending its borders to taking direct military action beyond them. Through these strikes, Saudi Arabia has now directly entered the broader conflict, even as its military attempts to prevent a full-scale regional escalation.

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Potential Threats to Saudi Energy Facilities

Saudi Arabia’s critical oil infrastructure could become a primary target for retaliation if Iran-backed groups decide to respond to the Kingdom’s direct military action. Analysts point out that these groups have repeatedly demonstrated the capability to launch long-range drones, rockets, and cruise missiles targeting energy facilities, oil reservoirs, and other strategic assets. Because Iraqi militias possess weapons capable of striking regional targets including key energy infrastructure, the threat to the Kingdom’s assets remains high if the war expands. Although Saudi Arabia has significantly strengthened its air defense systems since the 2019 attacks on its key oil facilities, questions remain regarding whether regional allies, including Pakistan, could be drawn into the conflict under existing defense agreements.

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20 Pro-Iran Fighters Killed In Saudi-US Strikes In Iraq: What Comes Next?
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Pro-Iran militias attacked in IraqSaudi Arabia enters Middle East warSaudi Arabia US joint airstrikes IraqWhy Saudi Arabia struck Iraqi fighters

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20 Pro-Iran Fighters Killed In Saudi-US Strikes In Iraq: What Comes Next?
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