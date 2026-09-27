20-Year-Old Cornell Student Went to Meet Friend at Fraternity House, Hours Later She Was Drugged and Raped: What Happened That Night?

A former student of Cornell University has initiated a lawsuit against the university and seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity based on the claim of a sexual assault that took place in a fraternity house in October 2024. The plaintiff in the suit is known as Jane Doe and was 20 at that time. According to the plaintiff, she was drugged and sexually assaulted in the Chi Phi fraternity house in Ithaca, New York.

CBS News reported that only two of the seven members were expelled, and the rest received lesser punishment, such as suspension, attending a writing workshop or writing essays.

What Allegedly Happened at Chi Phi House?

According to the lawsuit, Doe had been drinking at her sorority and later went to a nightclub on October 19, 2024. She later went alone to the Chi Phi house to meet a friend. The complaint alleges that two fraternity members gave her a substance they said was ketamine. She then alleged that she was raped.

The lawsuit further claims that one of the men posted a message in a Snapchat group called “Chi Phi Actives”, saying there was “free p—-” upstairs. The complaint alleges that other fraternity members then entered the room and sexually assaulted Doe. The alleged assault continued until around 5:45 am. Doe reported the incident to Cornell University Police about three weeks later, according to CBS News.

Lawyer Says No One Was Arrested

Doe’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, said Cornell conducted an internal investigation involving at least 12 hearings.

“Not one of these guys was arrested,” Giuffra told CBS News. He also said only two of the seven students were expelled. Others allegedly faced suspensions, workshops or essay-writing as disciplinary measures.

The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office said it reviewed the police investigation. However, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges. The seven men named in the lawsuit have not been criminally charged over the allegations.

Cornell Responds to Lawsuit

Cornell said its Office of Civil Rights and Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards investigated the allegations under university policies. The university said the Xi chapter of Chi Phi remains barred from campus. It cited federal privacy laws for not disclosing individual disciplinary actions. Cornell also said it created a task force on sexual assault after the incident and introduced changes to its policies and resources.

What Did Chi Phi Say?

Chi Phi’s national headquarters told CBS News that the allegations were “deeply concerning”. The organisation said it “unequivocally condemns sexual violence”.

It also said its principles of “Truth, Honour and Personal Integrity” require members to respect the safety and dignity of others. Chi Phi declined to discuss the specific allegations because the lawsuit is pending. It said it takes the matter seriously and would respect a fair legal process.

Doe later left Cornell, according to her lawyer. “There were so many people that could have prevented it and they didn’t,” Giuffra said.

The lawsuit accuses Cornell and the other defendants of negligence, breach of contract and violations of state law. Doe is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, but the complaint does not specify an amount.