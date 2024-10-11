£200M Cocaine Seized In Sneaky Banana Box Smuggling Scheme

A gang has been convicted of attempting to smuggle cocaine, valued at £200 million, into the UK by hiding it inside a shipment of bananas from Colombia.

A gang has been convicted of attempting to smuggle cocaine, valued at £200 million, into the UK by hiding it inside a shipment of bananas from Colombia. The lengthy investigation and subsequent court case have revealed how police cracked the operation, one of the largest drug seizures ever recorded in the UK.

Undercover Operation Uncovers Massive Smuggling Plot

In February 2021, police in the UK intercepted a shipment of bananas that had arrived in Portsmouth from Colombia. Initially, the consignment appeared legitimate, part of regular fruit imports by Agro Food Ltd, a company that had recently changed hands. The new director, Petko Zhutev, an individual who had only recently moved to the UK, was found to be at the center of the smuggling operation.

Agro Food Ltd’s apparent credibility allowed the gang to avoid suspicion, but undercover police were quick to act when intelligence led them to this operation. The authorities had been tracking earlier shipments to prepare for the eventual seizure. They replaced the real cocaine-filled crates with dummy crates filled with bananas, then used undercover officers as lorry drivers to transport the shipment.

The Drug Haul: Over 2,300 Blocks of Cocaine

Once the shipment reached the warehouse in Edmonton, north London, Zhutev and his associates – Ghergii Diko and Bruno Kuci – took control of the goods. They appeared unaware that the cocaine had already been swapped with fake boxes. Police swiftly raided the warehouse, where they found 2,330 blocks of cocaine, each weighing approximately 1kg, hidden within the shipment.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officer John Coles described the seizure as “one of the biggest ever” and estimated the drugs would have been worth around £200 million on the streets. The haul was significant, as it represented a portion of the UK’s total annual cocaine seizures.

Gang Leaders Convicted, Sentencing Pending

Zhutev, Diko, and Kuci pleaded guilty to importing Class A drugs and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Although Zhutev initially denied his involvement, he later changed his plea and was found guilty. The trio’s conviction comes after a retrial in which the jury also found Muci and Olsi Ebeja guilty of smuggling and supplying drugs.

The court hearings revealed that Zhutev, who had taken over Agro Food Ltd, was actively using the company to cover up his smuggling operation. His actions were seen as part of a larger strategy used by criminals to exploit legitimate businesses as a means of shielding their illegal activities.

Police Highlight Growing Use of Legitimate Businesses for Smuggling

The NCA noted that criminal gangs are increasingly using legitimate companies as fronts for their operations. “The legitimate business gave this gang an extra layer of protection,” said an undercover officer involved in the case. This tactic allows traffickers to avoid detection while moving large quantities of illicit drugs through established supply chains.

During the investigation, police officers had replaced cocaine-laden crates with dummy boxes, bugged the containers, and tracked the shipment to ensure that the criminals would be apprehended in the act. The undercover officers acted quickly to intercept the gang at the warehouse, where they were arrested.

Implications for the UK’s Drug Trade

The size of the cocaine shipment has raised alarms about the growing impact of organised crime on the UK’s drug trade. Det Supt Simon Moring of the Metropolitan Police remarked, “That cocaine would have spilled onto the streets of London, which would have had an effect on organised crime.” The drugs were expected to be cut into over 2.3 million individual deals, fuelling violence and criminal activity.

International Collaboration to Tackle Drug Smuggling

The case has highlighted the increasing role of international cooperation in tackling drug trafficking. The NCA has been working closely with counterparts in South America and across Europe to disrupt drug networks operating on a global scale. Officers have previously intercepted cocaine hidden inside broom handles, disguised as baby milk, and even charcoal, demonstrating the evolving tactics used by smuggling rings.

In light of the record levels of global cocaine production, as reported by the United Nations, the authorities remain vigilant. Albanian-speaking gangs have been identified as key players in the wholesale cocaine distribution network across Europe, particularly targeting markets in the UK and Netherlands.

The Constant Battle Against Drug Smuggling

Reflecting on the case, Coles explained that this incident is a prime example of the ever-evolving methods used by drug traffickers. “There’s lots of different ways they will find to import drugs to the United Kingdom,” he said. “This is one model. There’ll be other models, and probably, now that we’ve dealt with this one, they’ll find another way of doing it.”

The conviction of Zhutev, Diko, Kuci, Muci, and Ebeja marks a significant step in the fight against organised drug crime in the UK, but authorities are keenly aware that the battle is ongoing, with new smuggling methods constantly emerging.

