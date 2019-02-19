During the 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders received enormous support from young voters for his unrelenting stance on income equality and scathing attacks at the "millionaires and billionaires" of the United States. He is also known for championing causes like $15 an hour minimum wage for employees, tuition-free college, climate change reform, taxing the rich people at a higher rate, etc.

Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday confirmed that he will enter the 2020 US presidential election. The 77-year-old Independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democratic Party told a local radio station that he is seeking Democratic nomination for next year’s presidential campaign. During the 2016 presidential election, Sanders finished runner-up to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic camp.

Before confirming he will seek Democratic ticket, Bernie Sanders told the radio station, “I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first. And what I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in the community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that’s what I’m going to carry all over this country.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders received enormous support from young voters for his unrelenting stance on income equality and scathing attacks at the “millionaires and billionaires” of the United States. He is also known for championing causes like $15 an hour minimum wage for employees, tuition-free college, climate change reform, taxing the rich people at a higher rate, etc.

Although he was not in the spotlight in the last presidential elections, Bernie Sanders will be one of the leading candidates in next year’s US presidential primary. Last time out, he garnered over 13 million votes and raised nearly $230 million by the end of the 2016 primary.

