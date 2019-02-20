2020 US President elections: As soon as the appointment of Faiz Shakir as Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign manager was confirmed, it created a lot of buzz in the American media. Before becoming the national political director of ACLU, Shakir was a senior adviser to Democratic senator Harry Reid and has also served among the staff of top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

2020 US President elections: Just a day after confirming that he will run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 US elections, Bernie Sanders on Wednesday announced Pakistani American civil rights activist Faiz Shakir as his campaign manager. Shakir will become the first ever Muslim campaign manager of the US presidential campaign. Interestingly, Faiz Shakir is a popular figure for leading a civil rights group the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that challenged US President Donald Trump’s policies, especially Trump’s anti-immigration stance.

As soon as the appointment of Faiz Shakir as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign manager was confirmed, it created a lot of buzz in the American media. Before becoming the national political director of ACLU, Shakir was a senior adviser to Democratic senator Harry Reid and has also served among the staff of top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is one of the most formidable opponents of Donald Trump for the next US presidential elections.

Bernie Sanders, who serves as the Senator of Vermont, himself is a vocal champion of causes like income equality in the United States, tuition-free college, taxation of rich people at a higher rate, $15 an hour minimum wage, climate change reform, etc. Unlike the 2016 US presidential campaign, Sanders is expected to be one of the leading Democratic candidates in next year’s presidential elections.

The 2020 United States presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020. However, the presidential primary elections will be conducted during the first six months of 2020. During this nominating process, voters will cast their votes selecting a slate of delegates to a political party’s nominating convention, who in turn will elect their party’s presidential nominee.

