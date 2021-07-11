China makes progressive space strides in a tight competition to the United States of America making sizable, long-term investments in weapons designed to jam or destroy satellites. This move is making USA increasingly weary.

China makes progressive space strides in a tight competition to the United States of America making sizable, long-term investments in weapons designed to jam or destroy satellites. This move is making USA increasingly weary and according to the top intelligence official for the Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific command statement, the communist nation seeks to rapidly narrow the gap in space technology with the U.S.

China’s space mission Chang’e-5 aims to collect rock samples from the lunar surface, which will help scientists understand more about the moon’s origins and formation. Rear Admiral Michael Studeman commented that China is pushing to develop anti-satellite weapon capabilities in an effort to dazzle and jam US space technology.

The Pentagon see this as an effort wanting to equal and exceed their space capability. China National Space Administration had released a replay of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft’s landing in the Oceanus Procellarum region of the moon Tuesday. This accelerated clip showed the probe’s descent, pitchover, and touchdown on the lunar surface.

On July 4, 2021, Taikonauts (Chinese Astronauts) Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo performed a spacewalk out of Tianhe Space Station core module signifying rapid progress of Chinese space tech.