‘$21 Million Going To My Friend PM Narendra Modi’: Trump Again Questions The USAID Funding For Voter Turnout Promotion In India

Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Donald Trump has once again questioned U.S. foreign aid, this time targeting a $21 million USAID grant for voter turnout in India.


US President Donald Trump on Friday raised concerns over a $21 million allocation by USAID to promote voter turnout in India. This marked the third consecutive day he questioned why such a substantial amount was being spent abroad while similar efforts could be directed towards increasing voter participation in the United States.

Trump Criticizes Foreign Funding

During his address at the Republican Governors Association, Trump also took issue with a $29 million grant to a firm for strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh.

“And $21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We’re giving $21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too,” Trump stated.

He further criticized the funding allocated for Bangladesh, expressing skepticism over the legitimacy of the firm receiving the grant.

USAID Funding for Bangladesh

“$29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of. Got $29 million. They got a check. Can you imagine? You have a little firm, you get $10,000 here, $10,000 there, and then we get $29 million from the United States government. There are two people working in that firm. Two people. I think they’re very happy, they’re very rich. They’ll be on the cover of a very good business magazine pretty soon for being great,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared Trump’s comments on social media platform X, taking a jab at the opposition.

“For the third day in a row, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim about USAID funding efforts to promote voter turnout in India. But what does he know about his own country’s spending?” Malviya said.

Trump’s repeated attacks come amid his broader criticism of USAID’s role in funding democracy-strengthening initiatives in different countries. Earlier, he had alleged that the US was trying to influence electoral outcomes in India.

Allegations of Election Interference by USAID

Trump claimed that the funding was an attempt to sway the Indian elections, drawing parallels to concerns over foreign interference in US elections.

“$21 million for voter turnout, why do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” he remarked.

He further suggested that the Indian government should take note of these funds, citing past concerns over alleged Russian interference in US elections.

“We have got to tell the Indian government. Because when we hear that Russia spent about two thousand dollars in our country, it was a big deal. They took some internet ads for two thousand dollars. This is a total breakthrough,” he added.

Trump Calls USAID Funding a ‘Kickback Scheme’

The following day, Trump intensified his allegations, calling the funding a “kickback scheme.”

“And $21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India’s turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout, don’t we? Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it’s a kickback scheme. You know, it’s not like they get it and they spend it, they kick it back to the people that send it. I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we’re talking about, that means there’s a kickback because nobody has any idea what’s going on there,” he said.

He also criticized other US-funded initiatives in the region, questioning their necessity.

$29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by political landscape. What does that mean? $20 million for fiscal federalism and $19 million for biodiversity in Nepal, $47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia. What the hell do I care about?” he added.

Political Reactions in India

Trump’s remarks triggered a heated political debate in India. The BJP alleged that the funding was used to sustain “deep-state assets” working to influence narratives and defend such expenditures.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera hit back at the government, accusing it of selectively targeting the opposition while ignoring past instances of foreign funding.

“Selectively, they are saying that the Congress government took money from foreign funding agencies. When Smriti Irani was the brand ambassador of USAID and used to protest on the roads, was USAID behind those protests? Social activist Anna Hazare also launched a protest, after which our government lost the elections, and then he went to America and held roadshows there. Everyone knows that he used to receive money from the Ford Foundation and RSS was also involved in it,” Khera stated.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs Responds

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledged the US administration’s disclosures regarding foreign funding activities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the revelations as “deeply troubling” and stated that relevant departments are examining the potential implications.

“We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USAID activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs,” Jaiswal said.

