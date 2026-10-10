21 Wives, Remembers Just 8 Names! Beggar Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Say No’ And Takes One Wife A Day To Beg

Most people struggle to remember the names of their colleagues. Moru Mia, a 35-year-old beggar from Bangladesh, says his problem is bigger: he has 21 wives, and he cannot name them all. Clips of his interview with local media have been shared widely online, and viewers have not been able to look away.

Who Is Moru Mia?

Moru Mia is a 35-year-old man who, according to Bangladeshi media reports, lives a modest life in a one-room hut and depends on begging as his main source of income. The reports do not say where in Bangladesh he lives.

What He Says About The Marriages

Moru told local outlets that he never went looking for a wife. According to him, every proposal came from the women themselves. “I don’t know what they find in me,” he said. “The women only come to me and say let’s get married.”

Why He Says He “Couldn’t Say No”

Moru claimed that many of the women were older than him. He says he accepted their proposals, as turning down a woman would have felt disrespectful.

A Wife A Day

On how a household of 21 works on a beggar’s income, reports say he follows a routine: one wife accompanies him on his daily rounds while he begs, with the wives taking turns.

The Names He Could Remember

When reporters asked him to name his wives, he reportedly managed only eight: Sheila, Nargis, Selena, Aalia, Tara, Jyotsna, Rabia and Parul. He admitted that so many wives make it hard to keep track.

How The Internet Reacted

As the clips circulated, reactions ranged from admiration to amusement. Many users wondered how he supports such a household on donations. Some looked past the number and suggested that Moru may have offered companionship to women who had been overlooked by society. One user wrote that the women wanted a man to give them a name and a hope for life. Others joked about his appeal, while another said such a story was possible only in Bangladesh.

What Is Not Yet Known

The claim comes from Moru himself, and none of the wives have been quoted. The reports do not say whether the marriages were registered, whether they were formal or informal, or whether the women live with him. The names of the outlets that interviewed him are not given, and nothing in the reports confirms the total of 21.

What Happens Next

The fascination may fade quickly, but the story raises questions that reporters in Bangladesh could pursue. Are the marriages legally recognised? What do the wives say? How do they manage to live on one man’s earnings from begging? Until they are asked, one man’s count of 21 remains just that: his own.

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