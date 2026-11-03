21-Year-Old Sailor From Gujarat Dies At Sea, 13 Rescued By Omani Coast Guard, What Happened To Their Cargo Ship Near Oman Amid War?

An Indian sailor has died following an attack on a cargo ship near the coast of Oman amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. The attack occurred on November 2, resulting in 13 other Indian nationals being left stranded until their rescue by the Omani Coast Guard. The deceased sailor has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, who was one of the 14 Indians working on board the ship. The incident has been confirmed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, and he also expressed condolences over the loss of life.

Indian Cargo Ship Attacked Near Oman, One Sailor Dies

According to Sonowal, the Indian cargo ship was struck by an “unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman”. The vessel, MSV Al JusuFi, belongs to Salaya in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district. It was carrying cargo from Hamriyah Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was heading towards Porbandar in Gujarat when the attack took place.

“While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries,” Sonowal said.

Centre Coordinates With Oman To Bring Back Sailor’s Body

Following the incident, the Centre and the Indian Embassy in Oman established contact with local authorities. Sonowal said the government was working to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 surviving crew members. Efforts are also underway to bring Ajij’s body back to India.

22 Indians, Including 14 Seafarers, Killed In Middle East War

The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the Middle East conflict. Cargo vessels and commercial ships have faced repeated attacks in the region. Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that 22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, had lost their lives during the conflict.

“We remain deeply concerned about the situation,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly briefing.

“Regrettably, 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict zone, including 14 seafarers.”

The latest attack has once again raised concerns about the safety of Indian sailors working on commercial vessels operating in the conflict-hit region.