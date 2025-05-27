21-Year-Old Woman Caught In Sri Lanka For Smuggling 45Kg Of Drug Made From Human Bones, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

The synthetic drug "kush" is made using a range of toxic substances, including one particularly disturbing ingredient—powdered human bone.

A 21-year-old former flight attendant from South London, Charlotte May Lee, is at the center of an international drug smuggling case after being arrested in Sri Lanka.

Authorities claim she was caught with over 100 pounds (approximately 45 kg) of a deadly synthetic drug known as “kush” at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

According to Sri Lanka’s Customs Narcotics Control Unit, the haul marks the biggest kush seizure ever recorded at the airport.

The highly dangerous drug is believed to have originated in West Africa and is responsible for killing dozens each week in countries like Sierra Leone. The total street value of the drugs found in Lee’s possession is estimated at $3.3 million (around ₹28 crore).

Charlotte Lee Claims Innocence, Alleges Drugs Were Planted

Lee has denied any involvement in drug trafficking, claiming the drugs were planted in her luggage without her knowledge. Speaking to Daily Mail, she said, “I had never seen them before. I thought the bags were filled with all my stuff. They must have planted it. I know who did it, but I won’t name them.”

She is currently being held in a prison north of Colombo, where conditions are harsh—she sleeps on a concrete floor but has been allowed to stay in touch with her family.

Lee’s lawyer, Sampath Perera, stated that his legal team is visiting her daily at the prison in Negombo. According to Perera, Charlotte had previously been working in Thailand and decided to visit Sri Lanka when her Thai visa was about to expire. She allegedly took a short three-hour flight while waiting for her visa renewal.

What Is Kush? A Deadly Drug Made from Human Bones

The synthetic drug “kush” is made using a range of toxic substances, including one particularly disturbing ingredient—powdered human bone. The drug induces a prolonged hypnotic high and has sparked a horrifying trend in parts of West Africa. Grave robbers reportedly steal skeletons from tombs to keep up with the growing demand for bone powder.

In response to the devastating effects of kush, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio declared a state of emergency last year. Describing the drug as an “existential threat,” he revealed plans to establish treatment centers in every district. These centers will be staffed by trained professionals offering care and rehabilitation services for individuals struggling with addiction.

As the case continues to unfold, Charlotte Lee could face up to 25 years in a Sri Lankan prison if found guilty. The international community is closely watching the case, given the shocking nature of the drug involved and the human rights concerns surrounding the conditions in which Lee is being held.

