22 Killed, 3 Injured in Restaurant Fire in Northern China’s Liaoyang City

At least 22 people were killed and three others injured in a devastating restaurant fire in the northern Chinese city of Liaoyang on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported, quoting Chinese authorities. The blaze broke out shortly after noon in what appeared to be a two- or three-story building. Shocking images broadcast by state media showed flames surging from the windows and doors, engulfing the structure.

The cause of the fire remained unknown at the time of writing this report. However, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the restaurant’s manager has been taken into police custody.

A follow-up report issued hours later by the provincial radio and television bureau stated that the fire had been fully extinguished and search operations had concluded.

Emergency response teams were quickly mobilised, with 22 fire trucks and 85 firefighters dispatched to the scene to battle the flames, according to local media reports.

Industrial and building fires are not uncommon in China, often attributed to inadequate safety protocols, insufficient training, or operational pressure that leads to safety corners being cut.