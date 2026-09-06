22 Killed, Several Injured In Congo Wedding Fire: What Caused The Deadly Blaze?

As many as 22 people lost their lives and several others were critically injured after a fire broke out during a wedding ceremony in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, according to reports. The deadly incident triggered panic among guests as flames spread through the venue.

Death Toll Could Rise

The number of casualties could increase as several injured people remain in critical condition, reports said. Those injured in the fire were rushed to various hospital facilities across Kinshasa for treatment. Emergency teams and local authorities responded to the incident as efforts continued to assess the full extent of the tragedy and assist those affected.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained. Initial reports, however, suggested that the fire may have been linked to an electrical problem at the wedding venue. Investigators are also examining whether wedding decorations or other materials used at the ceremony may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine what triggered the fire.

Interior Minister Visits Site

Congo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Jacquemin Shabani, visited the scene to assess the situation and review the response to the deadly incident. The visit came as authorities continued to gather information about the fire, while families and relatives sought updates about those who were killed or injured.

Fires Common in Kinshasa

Deadly fires are a recurring concern in densely populated areas of Kinshasa, where crowded neighbourhoods and infrastructure challenges can make emergency responses difficult. Fires are also reported more frequently during the dry season, when conditions can allow flames to spread rapidly. The Kinshasa wedding tragedy has once again highlighted concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness in the city.

Also Read: Who Is Miss World 2026 Winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet the Educator Who Won the Global Crown