At least 22 terrorist training camps are active in Pakistan. As per reports, out of 22, 9 are said to be of Jaish-e-Mohammed, who claimed responsibility for the Pulwama suicide bombing attack, in which more than 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Recently, Pakistan has banned several terrorist groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed. They even claimed to have sealed hospital and several dispensaries run by global terrorist and chief of JeM, Hafiz Saeed.

Last Month, India claimed to have conducted airstrike in JeM’s biggest terror training camp in Pakistan and killed almost 350 terrorists inside the camp.

It further added that the action taken by Pakistan is nothing but to keep these terrorists in luxurious accommodation with high security.

India has claimed to carry out further airstrikes if the neighbouring nation will not stop its terrorism and terror activities in the country.

Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan via Wagah border. PM Imran Khan had told that Pakistan is releasing the pilot as a peace gesture. The move was later appreciated by both countries. Even people of both countries took to social media to express their happiness about the move.

