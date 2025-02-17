Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  World»
  23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old 'Because He Was Angry' In France

23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old ‘Because He Was Angry’ In France

A 23-year-old unemployed man has admitted to murdering an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, allegedly driven by rage after losing a game of Fortnite, according to reports.

23 Year Old Man Kills 11 Year Old ‘Because He Was Angry’ In France


A 23-year-old unemployed man has admitted to murdering an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, allegedly driven by rage after losing a game of Fortnite, according to reports. Identified as Owen L., he told investigators that frustration over an online gaming argument led him to leave his home in an attempt to cool off. In France, authorities do not disclose the full surnames of suspects.

The victim, identified as Louise Lasalle, was found dead in Epinay-sur-Orge, Essonne, approximately 16 miles south of Paris, on February 8—just 12 hours after her parents reported her missing.

French authorities state that Owen L. confessed to the crime. Louise was last seen on February 7 at around 1:50 p.m. while walking home from school when the suspect allegedly approached her.

Prosecutor Gregoire Dulin revealed that after losing a Fortnite match and engaging in a heated exchange with another player, Owen L. left his residence with the intention of committing robbery. As he wandered, he came across Louise, whom he had never met before.

Noticing her mobile phone hanging from a cord around her neck, he decided to follow her. Reports indicate that he tricked her into entering a wooded area by pretending he had lost an item. Once they were out of sight, he allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money. When Louise screamed, he panicked, pushed her to the ground, and stabbed her.

Her phone was found near her body, and investigators confirmed there were no signs of sexual assault. Authorities also discovered male DNA on her hands.

Reports suggest that before encountering Louise, the suspect had attempted to lure another girl into the woods, but she refused. French media outlet TF1 reported that after committing the crime, he confided in his girlfriend, admitting he had “done something serious.” He then disposed of the murder weapon, cleaned his clothes with bleach, and discarded them.

The suspect’s 24-year-old girlfriend has since been charged with failing to report a crime.

Owen L., who lived with his parents, reportedly has a history of petty offenses. In April 2023, his older sister filed a police complaint against him, citing violent and aggressive behavior.

